Easy Halloween Costumes That Won’t Break the Bank

I am not ashamed to admit that I am more of an Amazon Prime mom than a Pinterest mom. Once school and sports start, next thing I know we are into October and I am scrambling to find cute, but easy, costumes for my kids. I hate to spend a ton of money on something they may only wear once – although at their age, they will still play dress-up with it here and there throughout the year, but that isn’t the case with all kids. Enter Amazon and their Halloween Shop, with a wide variety of budget friendly costumes. Here are ten cute costumes that include all or most of the accessories you need – that won’t break the bank.

This costume trunk comes with four classic Disney Princess outfits – Belle, Cinderella, Aurora, and Snow White – plus all the accessories. This is great to pick up for your little one to play dress-up AND to wear for Halloween. Dress up pieces fit sizes 4 – 6x. Pick up this Amazon Exclusive here:https://amzn.to/2XHh6uu

This all-in-one costume set includes a mermaid dress, shell headband, and a red long hair wig. Fits up to size large. Available on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3lIMaln

Plush, cozy unicorn costume that is also super cute. Includes wings and a magic star wand. Great for keeping warm during a crisp autumn evening of Trick or Treating. Fits up to size medium. Purchase from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3Atpzzo

This costume includes the dress and necklace. Pair with some black dress shoes or boots, and this is an easy one to pull together. Fits up to size x-large. Purchase from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3AuyhNS

This set includes the costume dress, fringe vest, headband, and fringe leg warmers. This one is super groovy and fits up to size x-large. Purchase from amazon here: https://amzn.to/3hRyqDP

With this trunk, you’ll get Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America costumes – and all the accessories to go with. Great for dress up AND Halloween. Dress up pieces fit sizes 4 – 6x. Pick up this Amazon Exclusive here: https://amzn.to/3nMIbHi

Officially licensed costume with jumpsuit, hat, and pup pack. Fits sizes 4 – 6. Pick up this super cute Paw Patrol Costume here: https://amzn.to/3CqThpq

This costume includes the waistcoat with attached shirt, lined cap, and the cane. Pair with black pants and shoes, and your little Count is ready for Halloween. Fits up to size x-large. Pick up this costume from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2XIwGG3

This costume includes the wolf mask, torn plaid shirt (complete with hairy wolf chest), gloves, and shoe covers. Wear with a pair of jeans – you can even get creative and rip up an old pair to make the costume complete. Fits up to size large. Purchase from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3EsJReS

The Grim Reaper never gets old and is a Halloween costume classic. This costume set includes the robe, toy scythe, mask, and gloves. The gloves and robe have a cool glowing effect to stand out in the dark. Fits up to size x-large. Purchase from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3hQl5f8

Hey PARENTS – I did not forget about you either! If you do not have a ton of time to get your kids’ costumes ready, you definitely do not have time to handcraft a costume for yourself. Here are some cheap and easy costumes to wear Trick or Treating with your little ones on Halloween night, or to help you get into the Halloween spirit while handing out candy to those cute little neighborhood Trick or Treaters.

This is a one size fits all poncho that is easy to pair with leggings and boots and BOOM. You are ready for Halloween. Pick up this cute poncho on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3Cw5N70

This shawl comes in a variety of colors and includes a headband. Pair with a black dress, or black shirt and leggings, and you are good to go. Pick up this set on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3zpr4O2

This is another purrrfect one-size fits most poncho. With a cute black cat face on the front of the poncho and cat ears on the hood. Available on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3ClHXuO

This costume will make it look like you are being hauled off by an alien and is sure to be a favorite for Halloween. Purchase from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3hPVkf3

This set includes the red-and-white striped shirt, red and white beanie, and those classic round black Waldo glasses. You can pick up this set on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3zquzU8

And while you are getting into the spirit of things, what about your furry friends? Here are some cute costumes for pets.

Pet Cat Bat Wings - $7.99

OMG Adorables Lion Mane Costume for Cat - $12.99

Cowboy Costume for Cat and Small Dog - $13.99

Halloween Pumpkin Cat - $9.99

Teddy Bear Pet Costume - $26.99

UPS Dog Costume - $19.82

Lion Mane for Dogs - $14.58

For even more costume ideas, décor, chocolate, candy, crafts, and more, visit The Halloween Store on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3Cv31Pv

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.