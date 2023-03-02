Ease on Down the Road with the Fulton Theatre's production of The Wiz

The Fulton Theatre’s current musical extravaganza, “The Wiz,” accomplishes the extraordinary. The story arc is timeless: A young girl in Kansas, rebelling against the constraints of home, embarks on a hero’s journey of self-discovery. But “The Wiz” is not “The Wizard of Oz.” “The Wiz” takes the story of Dorothy and revitalizes it with themes drawn from the Black American experience while retaining the charm of the original tale that was created over 100 years ago.

“The Wiz” was written in 1975 and captures the feel of the era, when Black musicians crafted half the hits on the radio, yet Black actors were barely present on Broadway. With seven Tony awards and a Grammy for the album, this musical boasts impeccable credentials.

The Fulton’s production is rich in talent that hails from across the country. E. Faye Butler directs; she has won over twenty theater awards. Choreography is by the award-winning Kenny Ingram (“Emojiland”). The cast includes a Grammy nominee, an American Idol finalist, and multiple Broadway veterans. They all share a deep passion for “The Wiz.”

“This show is what made me want to go into musical theater,” says DeQuina Moore (Aunt Em/Glinda). “It is successful because of its universality. Am I strong enough, good enough and wise enough to become what I’m supposed to become? ‘The Wiz’ is a fantasy wonderland on top but it has a deep message underneath about finding that self-love.”

Jaden Dominique is an effervescent Dorothy who sings radiantly. She loves that Dorothy is a strong Black woman character, a character worthy of respect. “Dorothy teaches the importance of knowing who we are and never losing that,” Dominique says.

Adds Paris Bennett (Addaperle/Evillene), “Dorothy also teaches us that home is not your house, it’s the people you surround yourself with and it starts in your heart.”

The songs of “The Wiz” will have audiences tapping their feet. These songs, says Lawrence Flowers (Scarecrow), are joyous but come from a place of struggle:

“Do I really have a brain? Because I’ve been told that I don’t. Do I really have courage? Because I watched people die because I wanted to survive. Do I really have a home? Because I’ve been told I don’t belong here.”

There was a time when the only way Black actors could be successful was by making people laugh, Flowers says. But the message of “The Wiz,” he says, is “to believe in ourselves and know that what we need to succeed is inside us the whole time.”

Another key message of “The Wiz” is the importance of caring for others. “If Dorothy didn’t care,” Flowers says, “I’d still be stuck on that pole (as Scarecrow). I believe that every issue this world has would be solved with one word: love.”

When the big strong Lion is cowering in fear, it is young Dorothy who cares. She is the one who comforts and encourages him: “You’re standing strong and tall/ You’re the bravest of them all/ If on courage you must call/ Then just keep trying/ And trying/ And trying.”

But while the show’s messages are important, Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Lion) notes that the production also succeeds simply as a tremendous piece of entertainment for the entire family. Rush hopes that when the curtain falls, the audience says, “Man that was a good show. I would never have thought I would have enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Supporting the actors of “The Wiz” is the excellence of the Fulton’s pit orchestra. This show includes ten musicians playing over thirteen instruments (three saxophones, two clarinets, two keyboards, an oboe, a trombone, a trumpet, a bass, a guitar and a variety of percussion). The inclusion of live music, an increasing rarity in regional theater, deepens the emotions of the actors’ powerful voices.

Sitting on the edge of your seat at The Fulton, you feel directly wired into the joys, sorrows and fears of the characters. Unlike the wily Oz, these talented actors are true magicians, taking you on a wonderous journey of discovery and affirmation.

See “The Wiz” March 2nd through 26th. Tickets can be purchased at Thefulton.org.