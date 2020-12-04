The pandemic has hit many people hard, from those who have lost a loved one or a job to those who have lost a business or valuable in-person education.
Add musicians to that list.
“People have no idea how this pandemic has hit the arts community,” says Scott Drackley, founder and artistic director of the Penn Square Music Festival. “There are an awful lot of depressed musicians right now. Nobody’s performing.”
Drackley, who taught music at Lancaster Catholic High School for 25 years, founded the Penn Square Music Festival four years ago as a platform for aspiring singers and a means of bringing professional opera and musical theater performances to the Lancaster community. COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the festival’s last season and all of this season.
The music community took another hit in April, when the Lancaster Conservatory of Music announced its closing after nearly 80 years in existence.
But Drackley and his wife, Phyllis, a vocal instructor at the conservatory, saw a way to keep the music playing. They opened the Penn Square Music Conservatory in September at the site of the former Lancaster Conservatory of Music, 940 Marshall Ave.
Drackley views the conservatory as a natural extension of the teaching mission of the music festival, and he has one message for musicians of every age and skill level: “Don’t let the pandemic stop you from enjoying music.”
The Penn Square Music Conservatory offers lessons in brass, woodwind, strings, voice, piano, guitar, ukulele and jazz studies to students of all ages and experience, from beginner to advanced.
Drackley currently has a 70-year-old piano student who comes weekly for in-person lessons. He takes her temperature when she arrives, and they both wear masks and use hand sanitizer.
“She’s thrilled to be taking lessons again,” he says.
For those who don’t feel comfortable with in-person learning, the conservatory’s 18 faculty members, most of whom have master’s degrees, all have experience with Zoom instruction.
“Take your lessons at home. Feel safe,” Drackley says. “It’s entirely up to the student and the teacher. Everybody’s got to feel comfortable.”
For young people, Drackley sees the conservatory as a way of building on and advancing the music education they receive in local public and private schools. For all ages, he hopes to see the conservatory blossom into a place that not only teaches students but also gives them an opportunity to use what they’ve learned, perhaps by starting a small jazz ensemble or other instrumental group.
“I want to send these kids out into this community. I want them to be there on First Friday. I want them to perform for the Kiwanis Club, the Chamber,” he says. “You get the goodies back when you perform. You get the good feeling and the rush.”
The Penn Square Music Conservatory is currently accepting students of all levels. Simply visit the website, find the faculty member who teaches your instrument of choice, and fill out a contact form.
Half-hour and one-hour lessons are held once a week. The first lesson is free. Students must sign up by the month or the quarter. Those who sign up by the quarter will receive a $5 discount per lesson. Scholarships are also available.
Drackley expects growing the conservatory will be a slow process, especially during a pandemic. However, he encourages everyone to give themselves, or their children, the gift of music - not only for the holidays but all year-round. With a vaccine just around the corner, he’s hopeful that all in-person teaching can resume sooner rather than later. Until then, he wants music lovers to know there are still options.
“Kids and adults really want to have that outlet of music,” Drackley says. “You can do that safely. Let’s have music.”
For more information, or to schedule lessons, visit pennsquaremusicconservatory.com.