Do you rely too much on hope? 5 steps to rethinking your approach to goal setting.

It is that time of year when many people and companies set goals and plan for the following year. However, it is all too common to hear that many people don’t set goals, write them down, have a plan, or simply rely on ‘hope’ for success. “I hope we have a good year.” – “We hope our business turns around.” – “I hope the economy gets better.” Simply put, we do not take ‘hope’ to the bank.

We have all experienced it one time or another or have seen it happen to those around us; we set out to achieve a goal starting January 1st, and not soon after that, most people have given up. However, setting and achieving any goal (large or small) can be quite easy if we think about it the right way. The following are 5 steps to rethinking your approach to go from goal ‘setting’ to goal ‘getting’!

Define your purpose

So often, failure to achieve the results we are looking for is the goals we set aren’t important, or we aren’t truly motivated by them. Motivation is a critical component to our success, so before we set any goals, we need to understand what drives us and gets us out of bed every day. Take time to reflect and be honest with yourself. How would you answer the following?

What makes me happy and energized?

What is my purpose for being here?

What kind of relationships energizes me?

What kind of environment do I want to live in?

What are my core values?

Also, challenge yourself to create your Top 10 lists.

What are the Top 10 things you love about life?

What are the Top 10 things you love about work?

What are the Top 10 things you love about yourself?

Once you answer the questions and fill out your lists, ask yourself, “why” are these things important? Often, we need to go beyond the surface-level responses to truly understand what is important. Once our purpose is defined, it acts as a guide for everything else. Moving forward, make sure each goal is tied to your purpose, so you are excited and motivated by them.

Know your “now”

Once we define our purpose, it is important to take an inventory of what is happening in your current environment. Another component that holds us back from success is setting goals that don’t have significant relevance to us now. Take time to reflect and be honest with yourself.

How would you rate the following areas of your life?

(1 = I need to work on this now; 5 = I am doing ok; 10 = I have this totally under control)

Career / job / profession

Finances

Health / fitness

Relationships

Personal development

Spirituality

Fun / pleasure

This can be a powerful exercise if we are honest with our answers. Items that are rated low could be important areas for us to focus on goals to set if they are causing any strain or unhappiness. After we take an inventory of our now, take an inventory of your ‘time’. Ask yourself, “What would I do with an extra hour in the day? An extra day in the week? An extra week in the month?” We often find there are things we want to do but aren’t. How important are these things? Are they tied to your purpose?

Set SMART goals

The insight and learning from defining your purpose and knowing your now should provide a sense of clarity and direction when deciding what goals you may want to set. To start, simply take long strips of paper and start brainstorming potential ideas for goals. Write a single idea or goal on one strip of paper and put it in a pile. Continue to do this in all areas of your life with ideas you gleaned from the prior exercises. Do not worry if they are the right goals or make sense; just brainstorm as many ideas as you can while aiming to have at least 20 strips of paper with thoughts on them. Once you are done, take the strips and put them into their appropriate life category. Some categories will have more than others, that is ok. Then take each category and prioritize them by importance (1 very important, 10 not so important). This process allows us to evaluate what goals are important and tied to our purpose and which ones aren’t. Once you have completed this, compare your highest ranked goals across each category and determine which ones come out on top. Focus on only having 2-5 goals. Finally, make sure the goals you identify are SMART.

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Realistic

Time-bound

Create a plan

The goals that we set are only as good as the plan we create. Assuming our goals are SMART, we must define a set of specific and measurable behaviors (action steps) that will help us achieve our goal. If I set a goal to lose 20 lbs in 6 months, I must establish the activities that I must do to be successful. Too often, we focus on the goal and not the plan. If I want to lose 20 lbs., here are some ideas of what should be in my plan:

Drink 64oz of water each day

Get a minimum of 7 hours of sleep at night

Walk at a brisk pace for 30 minutes, 3 times per week

Do not eat past 7pm at night

Consume 2000 calories or less following a balanced nutrition plan

You get the idea. All the items above are specific and measurable. If I do those things consistently across 6 months, I have a high probability of achieving my goal. So take your goals and identify at least 5 specific and measurable activities to help you achieve them.

Execute daily

Our ability to be successful is only as good as our ability to execute. Make sure to establish a way to track your progress against your plan. Metrics help us know if we are on track or not. We must also identify what hurdles may hold us back. If we do not identify them and have a plan to counter them or avoid them, we will continue to find ourselves frustrated and unable to see success. Finally, we must trip over it daily! Share your goals with others, create an accountability group, make a vision board and/or journal daily. Whatever it is, we need to make sure we see it, touch it, and track it daily.

At the end of the day, we have all set goals that we haven’t achieved. But, if you are willing to put in the effort and rethink your approach, you can accomplish things you thought weren’t possible. When you tie your goals to your purpose, know your now, set smart goals, create a plan and execute daily, anything is possible.

