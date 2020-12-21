Do Not Forget the Last Responders

I am a funeral director who successfully operates three funeral homes in southcentral Pennsylvania.
We have all seen the lawn signs and placards praising our first responders – the nurses, doctors and medical staff members who treat patients with COVID-19. I cannot thank them enough for their good work. God bless them all. We are fortunate to have them in our midst and grateful that many more patients recover than die.
I am a last responder.
We get those victims who do not recover from the virus. We comfort and console grief-stricken families who could not see or talk to their loved ones before they died, not even to say, “I love you.” We face a never-ending stream of new families shedding the same tears over the same story for the same reason. There are no happy endings. Not one. Only tears and broken hearts.
Last responders have emotions like everyone else. Seeing and consoling families who are grieving the loss of a loved one to this invisible virus places monumental strain on everyone’s emotions. There is no preaching hope to these families. Hope died at the hospital along with their loved one.
The virus has not only taken loved ones from these families but also robbed them of the ability to memorialize those loved ones as they normally would. We have adjusted. While fewer friends and family may attend funerals for fear of contracting the virus, I have found it important to allow every family member to memorialize their loved ones in the way they need and want. No family has been denied the ability to say, “Good-bye,” once their loved one was in my care. They were not forced to cremate due to the virus. In fact, they have been able to carry on with viewings, funerals and burials in the way they want. We cannot postpone grief. It is important for families to deal with the death of a loved one, even if face masks and social distancing change how we show our compassion for one another.
All of this weighs heavily on funeral homes. We know that this same scenario will repeat itself until this deadly virus has subsided, sometimes more than once in the same day. We do not know when this reality will only be a memory. We do not receive PPE through grants or for free. We absorb the extra expense on our own. I personally do not pass on that extra expense to families. Funeral directors have no monetary incentive to handle COVID-19 deaths. The pay is the same. There are no yard signs or commercials thanking us.
Today I would like to acknowledge these last responders - the men and women who operate or work for funeral homes. They are the last ones to meet and console a grieving family. They are the last ones to handle the remains and interment of the deceased respectfully. They are an integral part of the healing process.