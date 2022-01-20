Ditch the Flowers - Try These Gifts for Valentine’s Day Instead

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. There’s always this intense pressure to surprise your significant other with an extravagant and overpriced bouquet of roses. BORING! Roses may be beautiful to look at, but is it all that practical to purchase flowers that last a week or two and then get tossed? Nope. Here are some fun, non-flower gifts for him or her that last longer than those bouquets of flowers.

This is a delicious spin on the traditional floral bouquet. Sweet on You is a fresh fruit arrangement with dipped and sprinkled heart-shaped pineapple slices, dipped and plain strawberries, honeydew ball and grape skewers, and cantaloup and orange wedges. All in a cute, reusable “Sweet Hearts of Love” container. Make sure to place your order now to guarantee delivery on Valentine’s Day by visiting fruitbouquets.8aog.net/4eLxZ9

If you want to skip the deliverable, edible gifts altogether, here are some non-traditional (yet fun and thoughtful) Valentine’s Day gifts that last well beyond February 14th.

This retro looking camera instantly prints 2” x 3” photos so you can photograph your fun adventures with your loved one all year round. It comes with a built-in one-touch selfie mode and selfie mirror. The built-in automatic exposure allows for ideal photos every time. Purchase the camera and contact sheet film here https://amzn.to/3fD21PQ

And with all those instant prints, you will want a way to display them. These string lights with photo clips are perfect for that! These warm white LED lights will add a cozy glow to your space and highlight all your special memories. Purchase them from Amazon here https://amzn.to/3IgFqVD

Records are back in style. In 2020, they outsold CDs in the US for the first time since the 1980s. And for good reason – the analog sound quality is superb. Start a new hobby with your significant other with this great starter player. It comes complete with built-in speakers, all contained in a cute briefcase, that you can take with you on the go. It also comes in a ton of fun colors – from coral, to a shiplap texture, and even a galaxy print. Pick up this super cute Victrola player on Amazon here https://amzn.to/3rMM5R1

And if you purchase a record player, you will want some good tunes to go with it. Try Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era. Each month, they send a vinyl record from the Golden Era of Vinyl (the 1960s-1970s) that may include Miles Davis, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, or Pink Floyd. If they happen to send a vinyl that isn’t your style, just simply return it. This is a great way to start building a record collection for those just getting into records. Check out the subscription here https://amzn.to/3fyBGCr

Spring is around the corner, and Lancaster County is full of great trails to venture to. Start planning some fun day dates and don’t forget the snacks. This picnic backpack includes everything you need to pack up a lunch for two on the go, plus a waterproof fleece blanket. As an added surprise, gift this backpack with a calendar. Take the time to plan out some weekend excursions for some one-on-one adventures with your significant other already marked in the calendar. Purchase the picnic backpack here https://amzn.to/3FD7jWk

This two-player game is a great way to spend time together that isn’t a movie and dinner date. Instead, plan a dinner and board game night. Or take it with on a weekend getaway or pack it in your picnic backpack (above) to play during an afternoon hike. A Little Wordy is a tile-unscrambling clever word game that won’t drag on for days (looking at you, Monopoly). Pick up this fun word game from Amazon here https://amzn.to/3Ift3sR

Looking for some other fun board games for couples? Check these out:

The Ultimate Game for Couples

…I should have known that! Trivia Game

Loot N’ Loaded – The Wildest Card Game Alive

These cow pajama onesies are utterly amazing (see what I did there)! They are warm and cozy for these chilly, snowy winter months and come in unisex sizes to fit both men and women so you can twin with your truest love. Want to really spice things up? Wear them in public – to a movie, to dinner, to the store. And if cows aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other silly animal pajamas to choose from. You can be anything from avocados to dinosaurs to pineapples. Check out the Silver Lilly store on Amazon to see their whole selection of pjs here https://amzn.to/3qEHz7A

Another fun date night in idea: Hunt A Killer Murder Mystery Game. Play detectives and try to decode ciphers, piece together clues, examine evidence, and solve the mystery. Games take about 45-60 minutes and are described as “an escape room delivered right to your door.” Pick up Death at the Dive Bar on Amazon here https://amzn.to/3GHOFxG

Every now and then, I see this post floating around on social media where one person leaves a note at the front door with a NERF gun saying they are hiding inside, and the loser must cook dinner. THIS. SOUNDS. INCREDIBLE. You know if you don’t have a ton of breakables sitting around. Put a spin on the rules by saying the loser must choose what to cook for dinner or choose the restaurant and “I don’t care” cannot be an option. Boom – most classic relationship problem solved. Buy a set of NERF guns on Amazon here https://amzn.to/3fKJh0N

Pick up a refill pack of darts here https://amzn.to/3GIUY41

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission from any purchases you make through these links.