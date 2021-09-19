DE AZA BRINGS WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE TO LANCASTER

Big League Vet Having Big Year

Among all the former Major League position players that have passed through the doors at Clipper Magazine Stadium as players, Alejandro De Aza is the most seasoned. Every plate appearance, every fly ball in the outfield is a clinic to those who are watching closely enough.

The 37 year-old veteran of 11 Major League seasons continues to enjoy playing the game. He certainly does not need the work. All that time at the top, with the Marlins, the White Sox, Orioles, Giants and Padres has provided him with what he needs for the rest of his life. But, you will still see him in the cage at all hours polishing his craft.

De Aza still has lightning quick wrists. That helps him wait a critical extra split second to decide about a pitch. His ability to check his swing is unbelievable. The hands are out in front, but the bat is lagging behind and he gets the benefit of the calls. Then, when he decides to let the bat fly, it comes through.

The results through the second weekend of September have been fantastic. A left-handed batter, De Aza is hitting .331 with a club-leading 25 doubles. He has never been considered a huge home run hitter, but he sure knows how to pick his spots, tying two recent home games with blasts in the bottom of the eighth inning.

When he is in a good rhythm, De Aza can find every spot between the foul lines. In one recent stretch at Long Island, De Aza went 9-for-10 in a span of 12 plate appearances. He had three doubles to right and one to right center. Also in there was a single to left. He has spread hits from foul line to foul line all season.

His defensive side has not lost anything either. De Aza has played all three outfield positions for the Barnstormers equally well, although he seems particularly comfortable in center. He covers ground well, and his arm is still decent.

Perhaps the most important thing he has brought to the table this season is his wealth of knowledge he has about baseball. He has the stories; he has the experience in the situations.

Which makes one wonder, is a stop in the big leagues as a coach or manager far away?

