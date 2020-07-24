If your idea of the perfect home includes a country setting in a convenient location, then the new community of Creekside in New Providence checks all the boxes, and then some.
“Creekside in New Providence offers the quality new home construction that Lancaster County is known for, in a quiet, safe location with beautiful views in every direction,” says Brian Gavin, director of land development for builder Kenneth Homes.
Located on Fairview Road in Providence Township, Creekside in New Providence is just off Route 222 and only 15 minutes south of downtown Lancaster and all the city has to offer. But this beautiful new community of mostly single-family homes has plenty to offer, too, including a creek, a pond, breathtaking views, sidewalks, and the ability to hop right on the Enola Low Grade Trail, a public rail trail that runs right next door.
The most important features, of course, are the homes themselves. Plans call for a total of 199 single-family homes and 17 townhomes on a total of nearly 95 acres, offering homeowners generous suburban-sized lots and public sewer. The first phase of development includes 51 single-family homes and the 17 townhomes.
There are currently 27 lots available, with a model home near completion and one additional home under construction.
Kenneth Homes offers five completely different floor plans, with both single-story and two-story options, ranging in size from 1,642 to 2,714 square feet — all with a host of standard features, including 2x6 construction, double-hung tilt-in windows and poured concrete foundations.
Kenneth Homes offers plenty of opportunities for buyers to customize their homes as well. Part of the builder’s success comes from its strong relationship with customers.
To get a taste of the possibilities, buyers can tour the nearly completed model home, a two-story Osprey with four bedrooms, including an owner’s suite, great room, two and a half baths and two-car garage, or visit
kennethhomes.net to view more floor plans for this community.
Showings are by appointment only by calling 717-581-4732.
Directions from Lancaster: Follow Route 222 South, then turn right on Fairview Road. Community is on the left.