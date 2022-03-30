Creative Ways to Use Eggs This Easter

Nothing says Easter like eggs! You have probably dyed eggs as a child, or carried on the tradition with your children or grandchildren. But, have you explored other ways to enjoy one of nature’s most marvelous creations? Use this guide for new ideas to have fun with Noah’s Pride Eggs this Easter.

Crafts

Biodegradable planters for starting seeds – Eggshells make adorable planters for baby plants. Carefully remove the top 1/3 of the shell of 1 dozen eggs. Drain out the egg yolk and white and reserve for cooking. Pour in a little sand for stability, then add moist soil and your seed. Put the eggshells in the bottom part of their carton and leave them in a sunny spot for a week or two, keeping moist. When the danger of frost is past, give the bottom a little crack and pop the entire eggshell into the ground.

– Eggshells make adorable planters for baby plants. Carefully remove the top 1/3 of the shell of 1 dozen eggs. Drain out the egg yolk and white and reserve for cooking. Pour in a little sand for stability, then add moist soil and your seed. Put the eggshells in the bottom part of their carton and leave them in a sunny spot for a week or two, keeping moist. When the danger of frost is past, give the bottom a little crack and pop the entire eggshell into the ground. Whimsical candles molds – Over a bowl, crack the eggs roughly in half and drain out the egg yolk and white (reserve for cooking). Rinse the saved eggshells. Don’t worry about jagged edges, they add to the appeal of the finished product. Place the halved shells in the carton for stability. Put 1 pound of soy wax chips in a clean and empty aluminum can and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Put the aluminum can in a saucepan with a few inches of water and warm on the stove until the wax is melted. Place a dab of warm wax at the bottom of each shell to secure the wick. Then fill the shells with the wax and allow them to harden. Trim the wick to ¼”, place in a non-flammable holder, and enjoy your chic new candles.

Games

Egg Boxing – Do you have lots of dyed hard-boiled eggs leftover from Easter? Share the labor of cracking them with egg boxing. Give everyone a hard-boiled egg then take turns banging your egg against other people’s eggs. The person with the last uncracked egg is the winner.

– Do you have lots of dyed hard-boiled eggs leftover from Easter? Share the labor of cracking them with egg boxing. Give everyone a hard-boiled egg then take turns banging your egg against other people’s eggs. The person with the last uncracked egg is the winner. Swedish egg rolling – Traditionally this game used roof tiles, but any angled ramp that touches the ground will work, like a board tilted against a piece of furniture. Each person has a basket of dyed hard-boiled eggs and takes turns rolling their eggs down the ramp. The goal is to see who ends up with the most eggs the furthest away. Bonus – if your egg hits someone else’s egg, you claim their egg. This game is easiest if the eggs are color-coded to each person, or you can put each person’s initials on their eggs before you start.

Cooking

Egg salad – Peel 1 dozen Kreider’s hard-boiled eggs, chop up the insides and add: 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 T Dijon mustard, 1 T dried mustard, generous salt and pepper, 6 minced sweet gherkins, 2 T chopped capers, 2 T chopped flat-leaf parsley, and 2 T chopped chives. Mix and adjust to your liking.

– Peel 1 dozen Kreider’s hard-boiled eggs, chop up the insides and add: 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 T Dijon mustard, 1 T dried mustard, generous salt and pepper, 6 minced sweet gherkins, 2 T chopped capers, 2 T chopped flat-leaf parsley, and 2 T chopped chives. Mix and adjust to your liking. Frittata – Take the 1 dozen eggy insides from your craft projects and whisk in a bowl with ¼ cup milk, generous salt and pepper, 1 T chopped flat-leaf parsley, and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. In a large cast-iron pan, sauté a mix of fresh local vegetables until nicely browned (good options include some combination of kale, brussels sprouts, shredded zucchini, mushrooms, small diced potato, onion, and a minced clove of garlic). Pour the egg mixture into the pan on top of the sautéed vegetables and pop into a 350-degree oven for about 10-15 minutes until just cooked through. You can briefly run it under a broiler set on low if you’d like it brown. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting into wedges to serve.

Need eggs? Get yours fresh and local from Noah’s Pride: https://www.noahspride.com

Find more egg tips, tricks and recipes on our blog at: www.noahspride.com/blog

Noah’s Pride is a specialty egg brand by Kreider Farms, a leading producer and distributor of premium eggs, milk, and ice cream in Lancaster, PA. They produce cage free and organic eggs from birds with American Humane Certification™.