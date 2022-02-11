Considering a Roth Conversion?

Opening a retirement savings account typically means choosing between a traditional or Roth IRA. While you may have chosen a traditional IRA for the initial tax savings, you might consider switching to a Roth IRA for tax-free retirement income. Changing a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA is known as a Roth conversion.

What is the difference between a traditional and Roth IRA?

With a traditional IRA, you make contributions using pre-tax dollars, meaning you’ll pay taxes on the distributions you take in retirement. With a Roth IRA, you pay taxes on your contributions now and make tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

Additionally, a Roth IRA does not have a required minimum distribution age, so you can save and grow tax-free dollars for the remainder of your life.

Should you do a Roth conversion?

A Roth conversion is not right for everyone. Here’s what to consider:

Your timeline: If you’re retiring within the next few years, you may want to forego a Roth conversion. The money you convert into a Roth IRA must stay there for a five-year holding period. Withdrawing sooner could result in a 10% penalty and/or additional income taxes.

Tax obligations: If you choose to convert to a Roth IRA you will need to pay taxes on the additional income, which could push you into a higher tax bracket.

Your future tax bracket: Consider whether you will be in a higher or lower tax bracket when you begin withdrawing funds. If you believe you’ll be in a lower tax bracket when you retire, you may want to wait to withdraw funds, so you pay less in taxes. If you’re currently in a job slump that puts you in a lower tax bracket, it may make sense to convert to a Roth now.

How much to convert and when: If you’re on the cusp of a higher tax bracket, but still want to do a Roth conversion, you have the option to convert a portion at a time, rather than one lump sum, to spread out your tax obligation.

Consult your financial advisor before making changes to your retirement account. Together you can review these considerations and make the choice that’s right for your unique financial situation.

At Regal Wealth Advisors, we strive to address your financial well-being and increase your confidence in the future, so you can get back to enjoying the moment. Is a Roth Conversion for you? Schedule a consultation to discuss if it's right for you. Visit our site or call 717-838-3178.