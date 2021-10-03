CONCLUDING 2021: No Title, but Plenty of Baseball Action

The end of the 2021 Lancaster Barnstormers season is upon us. While it does not appear that the Barnstormers will be making their seventh playoff appearance in history, this team has certainly brought some excitement to Clipper Magazine Stadium and the Barnstormers fan base. Here are a few of this year’s highlights:

RULE CHANGES: Over the course of the 2021 season, the “Double Hook” rule was implemented, meaning that teams lost the DH when the starting pitcher was removed. Also, the pitching rubber was moved back a foot for the second half of the season to 61’6”.

GINDL SETS HOME RUN RECORD: Caleb Gindl became the first player in franchise history to homer 30 times in a season when he took York’s Jake Welch over the boards in right center for a two-run shot on September 10. On the way to the record, he set another, homering in seven consecutive games in late June.

GAILEN REACHES MILESTONE: It took Blake Gailen until the final game of the first homestand, but the Lancaster fan favorite slugged his 100th career homer as a Barnstormer on June 10.

GRAND SLAM RECORD TIED: Lancaster had slugged seven grand slams, tying the most in franchise history.

ALLEMAND WALKS OFF TWICE: Blake Allemand slugged two walkoff home runs within a span of three home games in August.

DI SABATINO WINS EIGHT STRAIGHT: En route to a 10-win season, right-hander Dominic DiSabatino won eight consecutive decisions from June 25-August 14.

BARNSTORMERS HEAD TO OLYMPICS: Blake Gailen and Ben Wanger took their talents overseas, competing for Team Israel in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Gailen appeared in all five games for the Israeli squad and had five hits. Wanger also competed for Israel in the European Baseball Championships in September.

SHUMAN HAS STELLAR SEASON: Scott Shuman put together his fourth straight strong season out of the Barnstormers bullpen. From July 15 through September 26, he allowed only one earned run in 26 innings of work. He averaged over 13 strikeouts per nine innings on the season.

OVERTON REACHES MAJORS: Connor Overton, a 2019 Lancaster starting pitcher, made his Major League debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on August 12. He later was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh. Overton entered eight big league games through September 26 and posted a 2.51 ERA.

