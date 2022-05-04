CommunityAid thrift stores turn shopping into an act of Christian charity

You may be familiar with CommunityAid if you’ve shopped in one of their six Central Pennsylvania thrift stores or dropped off clothing in one of their familiar tan donation bins. What you may not realize is how those simple acts help this 13-year-old nonprofit make a big impact within your neighborhood. Founded on the vision of creating a lasting difference in our community one neighbor at a time, CommunityAid is far more than just a thrift store.

Who is CommunityAid?

Founded in 2009, CommunityAid is a Christian 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on their mission to offer an affordable shopping experience, create quality jobs and support nonprofit partners in the community.

CommunityAid employs more than 400 people across their six Central Pennsylvania thrift store locations, and partners with hundreds of local nonprofit organizations that provide service in our local communities by donating a percentage of sales to support neighbors in need.

“We are humbled by the support we have received over the last 13 years from our donors and shoppers, says CEO Steve Sullivan. “Without it, we wouldn’t be able to provide the resources we do for our partners. That simple act of donating gently used items to our bins or donation doors, or purchasing those quality items in our stores, turns into food, shelter and assistance for those in need in our community. We are honored to be able to help amplify the good works of our partners.”

Rooted in Christian Values. Guided by Faith.

“If you know someone who needs clothes or food, you shouldn’t say ‘I hope all goes well for you. I hope you will be warm and have plenty to eat.’ What good is it to say this unless you do something to help?” James 2: 15-16

CommunityAid prioritizes their commitment to faith through store closures on Sundays as well as during the major Christian holidays of Christmas, Easter and Good Friday to provide a day of rest and worship for their valued employees. Their stores and behaviors are a reflection of their core values, right down to the statement of “Love One Another” on the back of their shirts.

“We focus daily on reflecting our values of humbly serving and loving one another, treating others the way they would like to be treated and taking the initiative of bringing about positive results,” says Chavah Redmond, vice president of commercial operations. “Core values mean very little without action. We want to be God’s hands at work in our community, helping to lift our neighbors up and support the good works of our nonprofit partners.”

Supporting Local Nonprofit Partners & Communities

CommunityAid has donated more than $17 million back into the local community through our nonprofit partner network since 2009. All nonprofit partners must serve the areas in which each CommunityAid store is located. In return for financial and resource benefit, our partners help them collect gently used clothing, shoe, and household items that are sold in CommunityAid thrift stores that continue to make this work possible. Aside from financial support, CommunityAid also provides awareness campaigns and Care Card distribution to partner nonprofits so they can provide access to clothing to families who cannot afford it on their own.

In Lancaster County alone, CommunityAid partners with over 60 nonprofits, including community churches and organizations focused on housing, food insecurity, children, mental health, veterans, addiction treatment and more.

CommunityAid Foundation Amplifies Partner Impact

The CommunityAid Foundation, piloted in 2021, is an extension of the philanthropic side of its mission. The Foundation’s mission is to build efficiency with local nonprofit partners that address barriers to housing, food and basic needs. Inspired by the scripture of Matthew 25: 34-35, the CommunityAid Foundation specifically prioritizes support in the following three focus areas:

• Housing

• Food

• Basic Needs

By supporting organizations that empower individuals to meet their basic needs, CommunityAid believes that the community as a whole will grow stronger in return. To learn more, visit communityaid.org/foundation.

CommunityAid Impact Starts with You

Through the power of collective impact, CommunityAid is inspiring real change in our communities throughout Central PA. And it all starts with the simple act of one neighbor, like you, when you shop, donate, work for, or partner with CommunityAid. Together, we are all truly Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

CommuntyAid’s Lancaster store and donation center is located at 31 Rohrerstown Road. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The donation center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CommunityAid also has thrift stores in Mechanicsburg, Hanover, York, Harrisburg and Selinsgrove. Visit communityaid.org for more information.