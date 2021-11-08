CommunityAid: A local thrift shop with a significant community impact

Shoppers at CommunityAid on Rohrerstown Road, or any of the organization’s five other locations in central Pennsylvania, might consider it just another thrift store where they can find some great gently used items at discount prices.

But they’d be wrong.

“We are so much more than a thrift store,” says Emily Gorski, director of marketing and community impact.

CommunityAid is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that in turn supports more than 500 nonprofits in central Pennsylvania, including 63 in Lancaster County. Focus areas include community churches, housing, food insecurity, children, mental health, veterans, addiction, re-entry and more.

Since 2009, CommunityAid has donated more than $15 million to those nonprofits.

“Our main purpose is to support our nonprofit neighbors,” Gorski says. “By supporting our other nonprofits we’re supporting a bigger community in need of assistance.”

CommunityAid thrift stores are the main fundraising vehicle to give large grants to those nonprofit partners to advance their missions, she says.

While CommunityAid actively donates to its nonprofit partners year-round, they also have a grant program each year that offers unrestricted funding to award recipients.

“We are really proud to be able to provide unrestricted funding,” Gorski says. “We are flexible in the types of funding requests we receive, whether it’s direct program costs or overhead.”

A nonprofit manned solely by volunteers might use that funding to hire a staff or they may simply use it to keep the lights on, she says.

“I have heard stories from smaller nonprofit organizations that the funding that they get from CommunityAid has been literally life-changing. … It gives the green light for these nonprofits to grow in their missions and the work that they do.”

Another way CommunityAid helps those in need is through Care Cards that its nonprofit partners can issue to the individuals and families that they serve. The cards allow families in crisis or other financial need to purchase items at a CommunityAid store.

“Those individuals can go into our stores and shop for themselves with dignity,” Gorski says. “It looks like a gift card because we want to make sure the process of getting help is stigma-free.”

In 2020, CommunityAid distributed over $200,000 in Care Cards.

So how can you help CommunityAid carry on its mission?

One way is to shop at one of its six thrift stores.

Another way is to place donations in one of the many tan CommunityAid bins located throughout the region. Each bin represents a nonprofit partner organization that receives 4 cents per pound of the items donated in their bin. There are also virtual partners that receive funding based on donations dropped off at one of CommunityAid’s donation centers.

Shoppers can help even more by rounding up their purchases at the register. Each quarter, that extra change goes to six select nonprofit partners, notes Emily Rohrbaugh, brand manager at CommunityAid.

If you think a few extra cents won’t make a big difference, think again. Last quarter, the extra change at all six CommunityAid stores added up to $30,000 for six nonprofits, Rohrbaugh says.

As we approach the holidays, CommunityAid wants the public to know that making purchases at one of its stores is a fun and easy way to help others during this season of giving.

“Whether it’s just going thrifting or choosing CommunityAid for your holiday shopping, you know it’s going to give back beyond the items you purchase,” Gorski says. “Beyond just being an awesome place to shop … it’s really an awesome vehicle to reach so many people’s lives.”

CommuntyAid’s Lancaster store and donation center is located at 31 Rohrerstown Road. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The donation center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CommunityAid also has thrift stores in Mechanicsburg, Hanover, York, Harrisburg and Selinsgrove. For more information, visit communityaid.org/impact.