Community members thriving in recovery from substance use disorders.

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources. Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

Success Stories

“This is what recovery has done for me in my life. It has restored in me the self-worth that I had lost among many other things. Taking an active role in rekindling the love that I have towards others as well as for my own self has been rewarding. My substance use disorder removed most of that from me. I am like so many others that work in the field of recovery that take being available to carry the message of hope to our communities when needed is a true blessing and a calling. Sobriety date: 5/22/1989.”

—Arvin A., CRS, Warm Hand Off

Responder, & RCM

“My path in recovery has not been a straight line, or easy, especially the first couple of years. For me, the journey of learning who I am in this world has always been about learning how to be at peace in my own skin. It may sound easy, but for me, I didn’t always feel OK just being me. Substance use came naturally as a way to turn the noise down and it was hard when I first started learning that there could be other ways. It took time and many different approaches and perspectives on myself. I also learned to give away most of what I used to insist upon. Through God’s grace and love, I have purpose and meaning today that I could never have understood before. I know today that I am exactly who and where I am supposed to be, and letting go of the noise has been the truest joy that I know. Today I enjoy living quietly, even though my life is far from it sometimes. I enjoy living on life’s terms and not my own, living in a grace that teaches me something new every day. I’m just blessed to be here.”

—Scott

“What recovery means to me is having healthy long-lasting relationships with my friends and family. Gaining back the love and fun I used to share with them before addiction. It now means that I can be the best mother I want to be for my son. I saw too many people I’ve known pass away or be sent to prison because of addiction and I told myself, almost four years ago, that I didn’t want to put my family through that pain. So I stopped and got sober. Experiencing life sober with fewer struggles definitely makes living this life worth all the hard work. I just tell myself every second of every day that I don’t want to live that other life again so I keep staying strong and keep moving forward.”

—Braedan

“For me, the meaning of recovery changes and grows all the time. 14 years ago it was an impossible dream; something I’d given up as hopeless. Then I got a real chance. Every day from then on I was given newer and greater opportunities. I met teachers. I did (and continue to do) the work to embrace and give back the gifts that have been given to me. Recovery grew from a dream into a greater reality; from a threshold to a foundation for a life of purpose, service, peace and success. Today, my Recovery doesn’t just belong to me. I owe it to the people who have helped me, and I hope I can share it with the people who still need help. What I do today I do to make recovery possible for others, from making just a little bit of time for a midnight phone call to founding and fighting for innovative programs across the county and the commonwealth.”

—Chris

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.

Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.

Join us for Recovery Day Lancaster/Recovery Rocks on September 11, 2021 to celebrate recovery in Lancaster County.