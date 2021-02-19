Community members thriving in recovery from substance use disorders. "We Recover."

“Years ago, addiction had caused so much harm in our relationship that we were unrecognizable to one another and we decided to part ways. At the time, it seemed like a profound loss, but it ultimately started each of us on the path to recovery. As individuals, we each sought support through professional and community resources that guided us on separate journeys of self-discovery and healing. We learned how to be whole and how to love ourselves, breaking the cycle of addiction and codependency. When fate crossed our paths again, we were able to build a new and better relationship based on what we had learned. Not two halves of a whole, but rather two independent individuals who could support and love one another by practicing the principles of recovery: Honesty, open-mindedness, and willingness. —Timothy and Lindsey Gageby
“My recovery has been an ever-evolving journey. When I started this journey I was homeless, jobless, friendless, penniless, and possessed an empty soul that wandered the Earth in pain. I was blessed to have found recovery and been transformed over the past decade into a passionate, loving, kind, integral individual that strives to bring others through the pain and suffering of active addiction. Today recovery comes with a responsibility to help others find what was freely given to me. It is a simple concept. “You have to give it away to keep it.” Today is a new day and a fountain of hope and opportunity to be better than I was yesterday.
— Matt O’Reilly | Outreach Coordinator for American Addiction Centers
“Recovery to me means healing from the past to walk whole into a brighter future. I do not recover alone; God, my family, and my community help me to recover. Marcus Garvey once said, “Progress is the attraction that moves humanity.” I believe that my personal program of recovery is one of progress, not perfection. I use my faith in my higher power and the love I have received along this journey to build a life I always dreamed of. I cannot keep what I have found to myself so I also use my experience to educate and advocate for others. — Andrea Hatton
