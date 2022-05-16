Community members thriving in recovery from substance use disorders. "We Recover."

I was lucky to get sober at a young age. Although it took a couple of times for it to stick, the experiences that I had my first year would set the stage for the rest of my life. I learned principles from “old timers” who had wisdom and peace in their later years of recovery. I wanted what they had. My recovery meaning changes all the time. Every new experience brings a new spiritual principle with a lesson. If you would have told me in my first year of recovery what my life would look like, I would have never believed you. Being a father and married in recovery is one of the most interesting experiences that has both challenges and triumphs. Learning to be patient and know that everything will work out keeps me motivated. -Jesse Hunt

Recovery is all encompassing for me. It is the spiritual connection I feel to the world and those around me. It displays that the worst mistakes I have made in the past are my best teaching points when working with individuals struggling with substance use disorder. It has me show up, even when I don’t want to. It allows me the autonomy to be who I want to be, and not consumed with what others will think of me. Personal growth, and professional growth are only possible through recovery. I have been given opportunities that I would never have imagined. Thanks to God, a recovery program, and the love of my family friends I can be who I was meant to be. I am a mother to three beautiful children, all different within their own identities, and a wife to another person in recovery who accepts the good and the bad and loves me anyway. A daughter to a mother who is so proud, and a sister who took so much time away from a younger sibling. Showing up as an employee that gives me the freedom to represent recovery! Finally, I am just overall grateful to call Lancaster County home, and the recovery community that opened their arms to me when I needed it and wants me around even when I don’t want to be. -Maggie Hunt

I made a choice to turn my life around for me, for my children, and in the hope that what I was trying to escape, in my addiction, would become the vital points that would carry me through to find true happiness in recovery. To walk through life in recovery with the knowledge of what things used to be like is exceptionally valuable. I can face life’s challenges, as there are guaranteed to be, with my head held high. I found recovery for myself, but I continue this path for my children, family, friends, and community. My recovery allows me to put my hand out to other people who need help up from the chains of their addictions. I have learned that no matter how small of a step I took in the beginning those small steps led me to the beautiful experience of life that I have today. My recovery will always come first, because the only unwillingness I have now, is the unwillingness to go back to the life I had once lived. -Grace Shobe

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources.

Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.

Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.