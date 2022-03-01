Community members thriving in recovery from substance use disorders. "We Recover."

“My recovery is by far the greatest gift I have been given. I am blessed to be surrounded by a community of love and grace that has carried me, taught me, and guided me through the last ten years. In the beginning of my journey that community told me that if I did what they did, I would get what they have; “A Life beyond your wildest dreams.” As the years have raced by, my recovery has given me the ability to have a life that I never would have imagined was possible. They were right. Entering recovery has given me the ability to be a wife, a mother, a friend, a sister, an aunt, a daughter, a professional, and the chance to obtain any goal I desire. The ability to remain active in my own recovery gives me the opportunity to pass on the message of hope and promise of freedom to the next person as broken and beaten as I was, just a decade ago. Someone once told me, “All for recovery, because recovery is everything.” I do my best to live that statement every day as I continue to trudge the ongoing road of recovery.” - Samantha O.

For me recovery is life; living in the moment, for the day, forgiving the past and embracing the future. With the new lease on life that I am so very fortunate to have, I have found myself. Recovery is not only sobriety for me, it’s a spiritual, mental, and emotional growth. Throughout this journey I’ve been able to not only rekindle my relationship with my family, and friendships which I feel is stronger than ever, but it’s allowed me to start my own family. These relationships have given me the guidance and motivation to move forward for myself. I have my freedom back, I have my thoughts, my passions, my ability to feel, and most importantly my soul. Being free from these shackles has allowed me to do something that gives me the most fulfillment; giving back. Today, I love life! -Brittany M.

“Recovery is a second lease in life and a lifetime of opportunity to give back to help those struggling with things that at one time destroyed my life. What pushes me to continue to grow in my recovery is the chance to be living proof that recovery is possible and that I am no different than the next person seeking recovery. My recovery has not come by osmosis. It takes work but is possible and accessible with help from others, trust, love, and a connection with a power greater than myself. I am blessed beyond measure for my recovery and the opportunity to be a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle, and a son. What can be better than showing up to the stream of life and leaving a positive mark on the world as we know it?” - Ryan O.

Recovery was a choice that I made when I felt like I had no other options in my life, it was a complete factory reset to my health, both physical and mental as well as to my spirituality and soul. We can connect with people from all walks of life who share similar stories and backgrounds however we all have one thing in common, the desire to make a drastic change. Recovery gives the people who truly invest in themselves a chance to help one another and often help humanity. Recovery has also given me a second chance in my life to accept what has happened and what is. To learn to connect with people again, free from ego and judgement as well as the ability show up for myself in ways I wasn’t always willing to in the past. Recovery has allowed me connection with a higher power allowing me to care for and love myself without constant worry over the “big things” in life out of my control. My investment in self has blessed me with a life full of unconditional love whether it be independently or by the warm and loving hearts I have the privilege of connecting with daily. Freedom as well as choices within this amazing world that we live in, and last but certainly not least doors that have opened to a life beyond my wildest dreams and imaginations. - David Cortes

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources.

Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.

Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.