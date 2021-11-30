Community members thriving in recovery from substance use disorders. "We Recover."

My recovery means I have a new perspective of life and gratitude. My children are the ultimate gift I have received in my recovery, and being present for them is the most important thing. My goal in recovery is to be a positive role model for other women also in recovery. I want to help raise a generation of children whose parents are survivors of drug and alcohol addiction, a generation that will know there are resources available, and how to ask for help." — Emily Geier

"Recovery by definition is to return or to regain. Recovery for me was to renew and restart. I did not have to fight to get my life back. Instead I was rewarded with a new one. One beyond my expectations, one beyond what I would have bargained for. Recovery has given me a new form of freedom and the ability be who I want to be. I can live life comfortably without the need to alter my mood or mind. I found inner peace and can be a productive member of society. Recovery has taught me that being grateful is an action in how I conduct my behaviors today." — Kevin O’Brien

"Recovery from addiction is a study of self… self perception, self consciousness, self-indulgence, selfishness, and self loathing. It’s a study of how the negative aspects of self provided the fuel for me to use with a boundless vengeance. Conversely, when entering the recovery process, we realize our self-perception was sharply skewed to the negative. We then learn to identify, embrace, and develop the positives of our personalities, and are able to recognize a more realistic sense of self. Using substances was an exercise meant to compensate for what I thought I could not do, and obtain qualities I thought I did not have. Recovery has been an exercise in learning what I can do, and improving on what I now know I have. Learning to listen and allow others to help is essential. The reality of success is that no one is successful without the help and support of others. We provide the e ort, and others share their experience, giving us that helping hand and support when needed. Finally, recovery teaches us how to recognize the work of a higher power in our lives. I now understand that coincidences are actually grace in my life, and something to recognize and value. It must be so, as I am not that lucky! When using, we often become uncaring monsters, often against our will! But, when we embrace the Recovery Process, we become some of the most solid, loving, and remarkable people you would ever want to meet." —Mike Elmer

Mike has been free of mind and mood altering substances since 1986, when he embraced the gift of recovery at the well-worn age of 27. His favorite quote… “Anyone who doesn’t believe in miracles is not a realist.” (David Ben-Gurion)

"For me, recovery is freedom from a lifestyle of actively harming myself and others. Being a person in long-term recovery has given me the opportunity to never miss a birthday or a holiday ever again. Long-term recovery has restored my dignity and has allowed me to live a life that I am proud of today. Today I am able to care for myself mentally, physically, and spiritually. Six years ago, if I would have been asked this I would have told you someone like me couldn’t recover from my addiction. Early on, recovery to me just meant being sober. At times it meant being successful. I realized that the longer I stay, the meaning of recovery changes. Today, my recovery is less about my plans and more about what I can do for others and my role in their lives today. Today I show up for the person who is shaking and ready to get sober. It’s about life-long amends and doing my best to be a good person." — Alyssa Mohr

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources.

Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.

Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.