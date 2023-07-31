Community members thriving and celebrating recovery from substance use disorder in Lancaster

On a nondescript day in late April, I’d chosen to take a walk on Prince Street in downtown Lancaster. No different in circumstance than any other, I was enchanted; by the subtle fragrances from the cherry blossom trees which had recently bloomed. Saturated lovingly by the aromas of amaretto, honey, and green sap, I paused, I looked back and forth, I looked up and down, at that moment when I realized I had just experienced a moment of true peace. These moments of stillness are of notable significance for persons like me who are gladiators in the daily battle of substance use disorder. Being a person who has chosen to live a life following the basic tenets of recovery, I have gained many tools and insights. One revelation I would like to share is that in a journey to become a healthy and well-adjusted person, I have diligently cultivated over many pugnacious years; I am not a unique person in addiction; however, I am unique person who deserves a life filled with love, purpose, and respect no different than any of my fellows. - Ronald Neal Nolan

The meaning of recovery is a constant evolution in my life! I came to realize that alcohol, once seen as a gift, was actually a destructive force infiltrating my body. It cunningly stole away my fears, doubts, and worries. But through the process of recovery, I unearthed what was hidden from my view. My addiction robbed me of genuine connections with others, distorted my perception of life and the world, and, most painfully, drained my very soul. As I delved into self-discovery, guided by someone who had walked a similar path, I stumbled upon a community that embraced and supported me throughout my journey. It was here that I learned a powerful truth: I could face life's challenges without the crutch of alcohol. By reaching out and helping others, I shifted my focus away from my own problems, gaining a renewed sense of purpose. Recovery taught me that I must nurture myself in body, mind, and soul. When I prioritize my well-being, I am better equipped to serve those around me. The changes I've witnessed have been remarkable. I now make more informed decisions, free from excessive worry and anxiety. I actively seek out meaningful conversations and forge genuine friendships. It has been three years since I last consumed any mind-altering substances. While I cannot predict tomorrow's events, I am certain that by steadfastly continuing on my path of recovery, my potential knows no bounds! - Randy Goldy