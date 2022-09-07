Community members thriving and celebrating recovery from substance use disorder in Lancaster

Join us for Recovery Day Lancaster/Recovery Rocks on September 17, 2022 to celebrate recovery in Lancaster County.

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources. Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

“I’m honored and privileged to share my thoughts and beliefs of what recovery means to me. As I write these words today May 29, 2022, I celebrate three years clean from all mind-altering substances. So today is extremely special to me. I can think of many words that would describe some of the feelings that I experience daily since I began my journey in recovery such as Love, Freedom, Peace, self-worth, respect, and integrity. I began my life in one of the worst public housing areas in South Baltimore City, Maryland. I do not blame any external factors for the path I chose. There were many contributing factors that influenced me, through my inability to deal with my pain, to make the decisions I’ve made. The fi re of my disease (my thoughts, attitude, and behaviors) was ignited at a very young age. Very quickly, I transformed into something monstrous and frightening. At the age of sixteen, I was sentenced to 70 years in the Maryland Penitentiary. This was only the beginning of my journey with the criminal justice system because at the end, I spent a total of 31 years of my life in prison. My addiction to drugs and alcohol didn’t come until later in my life, but it still caused a lot of damage. Especially to my family, which is still a painful area of my life to deal with. Unfortunately, my parents passed on before I started my journey in recovery. I’m blessed to have a sister in recovery too. I’m also blessed to have a beautiful daughter and a newborn son. For me, recovery is an active process of change. Discovering or rediscovering who I am today. Learning and accepting why I became who I used to be. Healing is also an integral part of recovery for me because I’ve caused so much harm to myself, family, and friends. Restoration is also a pivotal part of the recovery process. I must restore my sanity, self-love, self-respect, morals and principles, and my relationship with my family, especially my kids. Recovery means that I must fi x and repair the damage that I’ve caused in my life, and I must start from the inside and work my way to the outside, which would enable me to be an asset and not a liability to those around me.”

— Israel Smith

The life I lived prior to recovery is so vastly different to how my life is now. Eleven years ago, I was stuck in a vicious cycle of fear and pain. I was a shell of a human that believed I could not function without a substance. There were many times I remember feeling like the very bleak existence I led was not worth living. This morning I woke up to the birds singing and thought about how beautiful they all sounded and felt true peace. This afternoon was spent laughing with my friends, so hard I had tears running down my face and my cheeks ached. And tonight, was spent singing (the same song on repeat of course) in the car with my kids as loud as we could, feeling so much joy and love I thought my heart would burst. Recovery is woven so heavily into the fabric of life for me. Without it, I would have nothing, would be nothing. I’m able to embrace who I was always meant to be… someone who is authentic, honest, compassionate, and capable of loving unconditionally. I live a life beyond my wildest dreams today, a life free from active addiction, and have so much to be grateful for. We can recover. We do recover.”

— Arielle Shepro

For me recovery has brought three major aspects into my life. Willingness to change my life, the ability to surrender my way of thinking and developing a relationship with a Higher Power. A higher power that is bigger than me and that I couldn’t attempt to control. For as long as I can remember, alcohol was bigger than me and had a grip on every decision I had ever made. I had to find something else that worked - I had to figure out what actually made my mind tick and how to combat my way of thinking. Men who shared my experiences showed me through action how to be a man of grace, love and kindness. Quite literally, a whole new way to live and think. Recovery has given me the ability to live a life I never thought I would have. There was a time in my life where I was incapable of putting actions behind my words and I was filled with empty promises. Today, because of recovery - I am able to have real connections with people and I can look myself in the mirror without hesitation. I am capable of being a father that is able to show up no matter what, all while having a sense of freedom from my own mind and the ability to become a better man than I was the day before. I continuously work hard to be the man my family and friends can rely on and I thank God that I made a decision to change my life.

— Zachary Walter

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help. Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.