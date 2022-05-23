Community care helps Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic support its primary mission

The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic has been an institution on North Lime Street in Lancaster city for over 80 years - ever since local orthodontist Dr. Herbert Cooper put together a multidisciplinary team of specialists in 1938 to treat children with cleft palates and other craniofacial conditions.

While the clinic’s name and mission have remained the same, and its team approach has become a worldwide standard of care in the field, the scope of its services has expanded exponentially - and so has its patient base.

Although there are now some 200 similar clinics throughout the United States, the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic is considered the first facility of its kind anywhere, says Dr. Elizabeth Prada, a pediatric dentist who began volunteering at the clinic in 2013, joined its staff in 2016 and now serves as executive director.

“We’ve become a referral center in our area for those specialized services,” Prada says, noting that the clinic sees 2,500 craniofacial patients each year from a service area that covers 45 Pennsylvania counties and 10 states.

Most of those craniofacial conditions involve a cleft lip or palate, but myriad other conditions, including genetic syndromes, facial trauma, disease and even a form of juvenile arthritis, can affect growth and development in the face requiring treatment from a variety of specialists.

The clinic has a team of health specialists in 13 areas, including dentistry, plastic surgery, orthodontics, audiology, speech and language pathology, social work, pediatric medicine, oral surgery, and ear, nose and throat specialists. Two ENT surgeons and one oral surgeon, along with three plastic surgeons from Penn State Hershey Medical Center, donate their time to the clinic.

The coordination of care means patients can see all their specialists in one location on the same day, Prada says.

The clinic is in network with most private insurances and all local Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans, but it will treat any craniofacial or pediatric dental patient regardless of their ability to pay. Although any child born with a craniofacial condition in Pennsylvania is eligible for medical assistance, the insurance payment does not fully cover the cost of providing care.

Prada recently oversaw a $4 million capital campaign that modernized the clinic’s 223 N. Lime St. headquarters, adding more treatment spaces and making it ADA accessible.

Her mission now is to make the public more aware of what she calls the clinic’s “cool business model,” one in which the nonprofit’s pediatric dentistry, general dentistry and audiology specialists offer their services to the greater community. Those services account for an additional 2,500 patients each year, for a total patient population of 5,000.

“The goal was to become more sustainable by taking care of our community and allowing that to filter back in. It’s a win-win,” Prada says. “We can provide more care for people, but at the same time the proceeds from our care go to supporting our primary mission. … You’re getting your own health care and helping others who are less fortunate than you.”

The idea of community-based services has been in place since at least the 1980s, Prada says, when the clinic moved to its current site from its original location in Cooper’s home at 24 N. Lime St.

Now that the capital campaign is complete, Prada is looking forward to the next strategic planning session. While the clinic will continue to focus on the growth and sustainability of clinical care, she hopes to also enhance research into the type of care that produces the best outcomes.

The clinic is currently participating in two studies funded by the National Institutes of Health - one on palate surgery and speech outcomes and the other a project that is pooling the research data of cleft centers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Like many nonprofit leaders, Prada says she spends more time than she would like on finances.

“One thing that is always in my role as provider and executive director, what I’m always aware of and what keeps me up at night is how much we depend on community-based support,” she says. “Even though we’re providing lots of amazing care, reimbursement from Medicaid and public insurance for our craniofacial patients is never going to pay all our bills, it’s never going to make us whole.”

For that, the clinic depends on grants and the generosity of foundations, individuals, events like the Extraordinary Give and the community members who use its services.

“We’re very appreciative of everybody who supports us,” Prada says. “The more we’re able to raise, the more it frees up our time to commit to direct patient care.”

For more information, visit cleftclinic.org.