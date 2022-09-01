Coming Together to Improve the Lives of Our Neighbors

Spend Your Holiday Weekend at the Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction.

In 2015, the artisans and craftsmen of Viocity Group, a family of companies, in Manheim, on a whim, created small metal butterflies, which are symbols of hope, that were to be used as garden ornaments. It did not take long for these butterflies to take flight and find their way around their facilities, tool boxes, and even employee homes.

“What started as a little fun seemed to have grabbed some outside attention,” commented Chris Miller, President of Viocity Group. “It was soon decided that these butterflies could take on a much more important role by offering a sense of peace and hope.” Within the first year, a custom design was created and more than 500 butterflies found their way to homes all across the country, as they were sold at the Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction.

“For many Labor Day Auction attendees, the ornaments are more than just a garden decoration, they are a tangible expression of love to families and friends who are no longer with us,” commented Bonnie Jess Lopane, Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Hospice & Community Care. “We are grateful to Viocity Group for continuing this tradition and helping to spread peace and healing.”

This year, all proceeds from the sale of the garden ornaments will support Hospice & Community Care’s Sunflower Pediatric Program. “Viocity Group has been a tremendous supporter of our organization for more than 30 years,” shared Bonnie. “Their support of the Sunflower Program will directly help to provide personalized, quality care and comfort at home for seriously ill children, teens and their families in our community.”

This year, Viocity Group and Hospice & Community Care are excited to unveil the newly created garden ornament at the Labor Day Auction.

Join Hospice & Community Care for its 38th Labor Day Auction, one of the must-attend events of the summer! From homemade treats prepared by the Amish community to handmade quilts, from original art to sports memorabilia, the Auction has something for everyone.

“Hospice & Community Care supports nearly 600 patients and families in our community each day, and served nearly 15,000 individuals in 2021,” explained Bonnie. “It is because of the generous support of Auction-goers, Hospice can continue to help patients and families receive care and comfort while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss.”

The Labor Day Auction is September 3 and 5 at the Solanco Fairgrounds, 101 Park Avenue, Quarryville. Parking and admission are free. For more information, visit LaborDayAuction.org.