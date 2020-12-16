Chronic Neck and Back Pain: When to Worry

Back and neck pain is so common that an estimated 80% of the population will experience pain significant enough to require medical attention at some point in their lifetime.
“By far and away, the most common problem we see is back and neck pain,” says Dr. Louis Marotti, a neurosurgeon with Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster.
And the most common cause of that back pain is spondylosis, a form of osteoarthritis affecting the spine.
What is it?
Spondylosis is a degenerative condition that can affect the discs that separate the vertebrae and the facet joints that connect the bones of the spine. The discs can start to collapse and lose water content, causing them to bulge. The facet joints enlarge and become like big knuckles on either side of the spine. “These degenerative changes can cause back or neck pain symptoms,” Marotti says.
Am I at risk?
Degenerative changes are a natural part of aging, so essentially everyone is at risk. “Some people get it a lot worse than others and a lot earlier in life than others,” says Marotti, who has treated patients in their teens with the beginnings of the degenerative process in their spines. There is often a hereditary factor as well. “Bad backs run in families,” he says.
In fact, genetic testing is available for early-onset spondylosis and other types of arthritis that affect the spine.
When should I worry?
When discs bulge and joints become overgrown, they can impinge on nerve passageways causing pain that radiates into the upper and lower extremities. “That pain can be extraordinarily severe,” Marotti says, and usually requires a higher level of care.
Pain, however, is not the only concerning symptom. When degenerative issues compress nerves, you may also experience a loss of sensation, numbness and weakness, and even a change in bowel or bladder function.
“Weakness is something we tend to treat with the greatest degree of urgency,” Marotti says. “If not attended to quickly, that weakness can become permanent.”
What are my treatment options?
If you’re like most patients, your back and neck pain will not have associated symptoms of radiation, numbness or weakness. In such cases, your primary care provider may prescribe physical therapy, which normally lasts at least four weeks but sometimes longer.
“The most important thing is that you transition your therapy into your home environment,” Marotti says. “You have to stay consistent with it and incorporate the therapy into your daily routine at home.”
When therapy doesn’t work or symptoms steadily worsen, it may be time to ratchet up the level of care and consult a neurosurgeon such as Argires Marotti Neurological Associates of Lancaster. The practice offers a variety of treatments, including therapy, medication, and non-surgical pain management such as steroid injections to reduce inflammation, trigger point injections to relieve muscle spasms, nerve blocks and more. In some cases, the best course of action may be surgery to remove the problem disc or joint and decompress the nerve, Marotti says.
“Overall, surgery is only indicated in a fraction of cases, probably less than 10 percent,” he says.
How can I slow the process?
Treatments can relieve symptoms and reduce pain, but often they are not a permanent fix.
“The nature of this degenerative process is that it is progressive and will get worse as you get older,” Marotti says. “People, as time goes on, can experience more frequent flare-ups of pain that don’t respond as well.”
While there are no medications or treatments that will slow the degenerative process, there are steps you can take to improve the overall health of your back and neck and reduce the possibility of flare-ups.
The key, Dr. Marotti says, is staying in the best physical condition possible by maintaining your ideal body weight and having a regular workout or training regimen. However, he advises against high-impact cardio exercises like jogging that can put added stress on your back. Instead, opt for walking on smooth, level ground, and use a stationary bike or elliptical.
At the office, use optimal ergonomics - including proper equipment spacing, chair height and desk posture - to avoid stress on your neck and back during the course of the workday.
Finally, avoid activities known to put a strain on the back, such as repetitive bending, twisting and lifting, he says.
“It just comes down to awareness,” Dr. Marotti says.
