Chronic pain does not have to be the new normal.
When chronic back pain enters a person’s life, it can throw everything off balance. In addition to extreme discomfort, back pain has been known to impact mood, cause headaches and increase lethargy, all of which can interfere with a person’s ability to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle. And the longer people live with these symptoms, the more likely they are to accept their current condition as the “new normal,” says Dr. Steven Falowski, the newest member of Argires & Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster. Chronic back pain is usually the result of an injury or illness and lasts for six months or more. Experiencing ongoing pain like this can sometimes give people a false sense of hopelessness. However, there are a wide variety of treatment options for managing the symptoms of chronic back pain and, ultimately, alleviating the pain completely.
Dr. Falowski of Argires & Marotti is a nationally and internationally recognized brain and spine surgeon who has successfully implemented thousands of treatment plans for chronic back pain sufferers. Dr. Falowksi specializes in neuromodulation and spinal procedures and has been the course director of the annual NANS spinal cord stimulation and neuromodulation workshop, which is the largest training course of its kind. His journey, that involves establishing a nationally recognized functional neurosurgery program that included a Pain Center, Movement Disorder Center and neuroscience research division, adds another layer of expertise to the Argires & Marotti team. For patients who are experiencing chronic back pain, this elevated level of expertise translates to more treatment options, access to better technology and specialized attention from a world-renowned team of doctors. “While some practices only have access to a few treatment options, our practice is well versed in many treatment options, which means we can put together a more customized treatment plan for our patients,” says Dr. Falowski. Often, non-surgical procedures such as medication, physical therapy or interventional pain management can provide the type of relief a patient is looking for. Other times, cervical disk surgery such as cervical fusion, or lumbar surgery such as diskectomy, laminectomy or spinal fusion will be recommended.
Argires & Marotti also have access to a groundbreaking therapy called spinal cord stimulation (SCS), which has demonstrated superior results compared to traditional pain treatment methods. This FDA-approved option is used to treat chronic back pain as well as chronic headaches, shoulder and leg pain. Spinal cord stimulation works by delivering electrical signals to the spinal cord to alter pain signals to the brain. The electrical pulses are delivered by small electrodes on leads that are placed near the spinal cord and are connected to a compact, battery-powered generator implanted under the skin. There are different types of stimulators for different areas of pain. The doctors at Argires & Marotti evaluate each patient to determine which stimulator is best for treatment. For patients, spinal cord stimulation technology has been especially appealing because it can be tested with a temporary battery pack before becoming permanent. If a patient finds relief and feels confident about moving forward following a trial period, the doctors at Argires & Marotti will transition the temporary battery to a permanent one.
“It’s important to us that we offer a wide variety of treatment options to our patients,” says Dr. Falowski, “because there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to back pain.” Visit https://www.argiresmarotti.com/ to learn more.