Check out these top tips to get the most out of your solar panels

With a growing interest in clean energy, solar panels continue to gain in popularity, experiencing an average annual growth rate of 33% in the last decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, which reports there are now enough gigawatts of solar capacity installed to power 23.3 million American homes.

While solar panels can help you save money and improve the environment, they need more than just the sun to do their job effectively. Like other important equipment in your home, solar panels require routine attention and care to deliver peak performance.

Here’s how to get the most from your investment:

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DAYLIGHT

It goes without saying that solar panels only generate energy when there is daylight, so you’ll get the most savings if you use as much of that free energy as you can while the sun is shining. Consider charging phones, computers and tablets during daytime hours, and set timers on appliances like dishwashers and washing machines whenever possible so they can run during the daytime, even when you’re not at home.

MONITOR YOUR ENERGY USAGE

A monitoring system is an important tool that can help you keep track of energy consumption and generation and signal significant changes in performance that could require further inspection. A monitoring system can provide the data you need to optimize power usage by showing you how to adjust consumption to peak daylight hours. It will also alert you if there is a problem with your solar equipment.

CLEAN THEM REGULARLY

It should come as no surprise that solar panels covered in dust, grime, bird droppings, algae and mildew will not capture as much sunlight as those that are clean and unobstructed. Consider the filth you wash off your siding, patio, walkway or driveway during a typical spring cleaning. That same residue is on your solar panels, and it could be costing you money. Over time, the buildup of residue can reduce the performance of your solar panels by as much as 12%. To ensure peak performance, have solar panels cleaned at least once or twice per year. The frequency may depend on where you live. Wooded areas and air pollution, for example, can affect the accumulation of debris.

SAFETY FIRST

Cleaning solar panels is a delicate and dangerous job that’s best left to professionals. Atkins Deck has been serving the Lancaster area since 1991 and has a height-certified solar panel cleaning team along with sophisticated equipment and safety procedures to reduce the risk to themselves and your solar panels.

The Atkins team uses a pure water system that filters water to remove dissolved solids and minerals commonly found in Lancaster County’s hard water. That ultrapure water is pumped through soft boar’s-hair brushes to remove dirt and debris from the panels. Finally, a thorough rinsing leaves clean, spot-free glass behind to soak up the sun’s rays.

To ensure your solar panels get the gentle cleaning they need to work better and last longer, contact the experienced solar panel cleaning team at Atkins Deck. They will treat your home and property with care and respect while helping to protect your investment.