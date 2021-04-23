Check out these tips to make smart financial plans for all of life’s important moments

Before Kristina Groff got married four years ago, she and her future husband discussed more than just wedding planning. They discussed life planning, too. They talked about their hopes and dreams and life goals. And they also talked about how to care through unexpected events.
As a financial consultant with Everence Financial, Groff encourages her clients to do the same. “It’s something that people are aware of, but it’s not at the top of their priority list,” she says.
“There’s always more fun things to do than talk about, ‘What if I die young? What if I’m disabled? What if I need increased care when I’m 80?’”
Life is full of big events and small ones, transitions and ordinary moments. It’s natural to gravitate toward the anticipated joys and resist broaching the what-ifs, but planning for them is an important part of protecting yourself and of demonstrating care and instilling confidence for the ones you love through every season of life.
Major life changes and transitions are often good times to re-examine your protection planning. Here are some key life moments to consider:
Marriage
“When you’re entering into this union and creating this new life together, you have someone else who’s dependent on you and you depend on that other person,” Groff says.
If a spouse dies unexpectedly, there are not only emotional losses but financial ones, too. Consider what each of you would need to be financially whole if something were to happen to the other. This is a way to show care for one another no matter what life may hold.
At this stage in life, the main concern is often protecting lost income, Groff says, especially if a couple has purchased a home with a mortgage. Choosing the right life insurance can offer that protection.
Kids
Welcoming a child is a joyous occasion and a signal to re-examine your life insurance to make sure it protects your growing family. As part of the process, Groff often asks parents what they want for their child’s future.
Do you want them to go to a private school or college? Do you want to set money aside for their wedding or future home? In terms of protecting your growing family, replacing an income and covering the mortgage is a very different number than sending your child to Yale and funding their wedding.
Factor in the cost of child care, too. Even if you don’t require it now, you might need it in the future should something happen to one of you. You might also consider disability coverage to protect yourself and your family in the event you or your spouse is injured and can no longer work or earn the same level of income.
Midlife
The 40s and 50s are often years when careers kick into high gear. Disability insurance is especially important now to protect the earning years before Social Security begins. Another examination of life insurance is in order, too, especially if your children are nearing adulthood or moving on with their own lives.
Many midlifers often find themselves part of the sandwich generation – feeling overwhelmed as they care for both their children and their aging parents. Now is the time to plan ahead and protect your children from that same burden in the future. Consider long-term care insurance to help with expenses like home health care or nursing home care should you need it as you age.
Retirement
“The big shift here is in health insurance,” Groff says.
At retirement age, you need to decide what Medicare plan is right for you . Everence® has a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)® who can help you sort through your options and find a Medicare plan that fits your individual situation.
Retirement is also a good time to look at your existing life insurance policies and see if they are still serving your needs, or if you even need them at all. It might make more sense to invest that money elsewhere.
Legacy
Think about your legacy and what you want to provide for your heirs and the organizations and charities that are important to you. Then plan on how best to do that while protecting them from a potentially large tax burden.
“Life insurance is one way we can pass money to individuals you care about in a tax-efficient way,” Groff says.
Another way to protect your legacy is through your end-of-life decisions. Review your estate documents and make sure they line up with your actual end-of-life wishes.
Planning for the joys and challenges of any season – both the expected and unexpected moments in life – can feel overwhelming, but Everence can walk beside you on life’s journey and help you protect yourself and your loved ones every step of the way.
Are you ready for life's big moments? Moments - big and small - are a part of life, and along the way Everence is here to serve you with protection planning and other financial services. Take a moment, and get started: everence.com/centralpenn.