The winner has been chosen and the Tammy Krasley Memorial Christmas Display, located at 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim, was voted the favorite by the public for 2022.

The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage and Executive Offices At Greenfield, highlighted 10 submitted holiday entries from readers.

Public voting was held from Saturday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 16.

The LNP|LancasterOnline video crew visited the owner of the display, Don Krasley, to learn about the tribute to his wife, who died Nov. 20, 2022, from cancer. The display, made up of thousands of lights, including 20,000 pink lights and angels to honor those who have suffered from breast cancer.

Krasley has shown the display for 14 years and has donated more than $40,000 from the public donations to the Ronald McDonald House.

The display will remain until Jan. 1 and is lit nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Krasley also received a gift basket filled with goodies from the contest sponsors, Premier Self Storage and Executive Offices At Greenfield.