Carotid artery disease—a blockage within the carotid arteries in the neck—is one of the leading causes of stroke in the United States. Because you may not know you have the disease until you experience symptoms, it is important for everyone to know the signs of stroke and take preventive steps.
For people with carotid artery disease, a variety of treatment options, including a new, yet clinically proven procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), can greatly reduce the risk of having a stroke.
What is Carotid Artery Disease?
The carotid arteries are the major blood vessels that deliver blood to your brain. One is found on each side of your neck.
Carotid artery disease, also called carotid stenosis, occurs when one or both arteries become blocked, limiting blood flow to your brain. This can lead to stroke.
Typically carotid artery disease is caused by atherosclerosis, a condition in which cholesterol plaque builds up inside the arteries.
Preventing Carotid Artery Disease
Living heart-healthy can help prevent carotid artery disease:
- Don’t smoke and avoid secondhand smoke.
- Eat a heart-healthy foods low in saturated fats.
- Be physically active. Your doctor can offer advice on what type of exercise is safe for you.
- Attain and maintain a healthy weight.
- Monitor your blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s recommendations.
- Take steps to manage stress.
Signs and Symptoms of Carotid Artery Disease
It is possible your doctor may discover you have carotid artery disease while listening to your neck with a stethoscope during a physical exam. A whooshing sound is often heard when a carotid artery is narrowed. If carotid artery disease is suspected, you will likely be referred to a cardiologist or vascular surgeon for further testing.
However, because symptoms don’t normally appear until a carotid artery is fully or nearly blocked, for many people, a stroke is often the first sign of the disease.
It’s important to know the signs of stroke and call 911 immediately if you or another person experiences:
- Sudden numbness, tingling, weakness or loss of movement in your face, arm, leg—especially on one side of the body
- Sudden vision changes
- Sudden trouble speaking
- Sudden confusion or trouble understanding simple statements
- Loss of coordination
- A sudden, severe headache that is different from past headaches
Treatment of Carotid Artery Disease
Treatment for carotid artery disease helps reduce stroke risk by controlling or removing plaque buildup. The treatment choice depends on the amount of blockage, along with the person’s overall health. Most people are prescribed medication to prevent blood clots and lower their cholesterol and advised to make healthy lifestyle changes.
TCAR: An Innovative Procedure to Treat Carotid Artery Disease
If a blockage is more severe, surgery may be recommended.
Continuing its history of bringing the latest innovative cardiac care to the Lancaster community, The Heart Group of Lancaster General Health, in coordination with Lancaster General Health Physicians Surgical Group, recently became the first in Lancaster County to offer a procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) to treat carotid artery disease. This minimally invasive procedure is especially well-suited for patients who are at higher risk of surgical complications because of their age or health issues.
During TCAR, an advanced system temporarily reverses blood flow away from the brain while doctors insert a stent in the carotid artery through a small incision in the lower neck. This prevents any fragments of plaque, that may become loose during the procedure, from entering the brain.
If you are you looking for a cardiologist or surgeon to help you manage carotid artery disease or other heart and vascular conditions, information is available at LGHealth.org/Heart.
The Heart Group of Lancaster General Health provides comprehensive cardiology services to the Lancaster community in a welcoming and caring environment. The practice is recognized nationally for leading-edge treatments for heart failure, heart rhythm disorders, and lipid management (including extremely high cholesterol levels). In addition, The Heart Group helps patients prevent heart disease through educational programs and clinics.