Karen Welk walked into her colonoscopy five years ago with some worrisome symptoms and walked out with the weight of the world on her shoulders. She had a mass on her rectum and a laundry list of appointments - oncologist, surgeon, scans, bloodwork.
She still remembers getting back in the car that day with her husband. “We just kind of sat there and he took my hand and said, ‘We’re going to beat this,’” Karen recalls.
“This” turned out to be stage 4 colorectal cancer, and for the past five years she has been on a journey to prove her husband right.
“When you’re dealt with that, you have cancer, it’s like you hit a brick wall,” says Karen, 66, of Strasburg. “What do I do? Where do I go from here?”
From a medical standpoint, the answer to that question was chemotherapy first, then radiation - five days a week for five weeks. “My surgeon said, ‘Karen, I’m going to be upfront with you. Radiation is going to be ugly.’ He was right.”
Doctors removed the tumor, but the cancer had metastasized to her liver and lungs. She also had a temporary colostomy for five months. As if her own battle weren’t enough, she lost her mother to colon cancer in 2017.
Chemo kept the cancer on Karen’s liver at bay, but sickened her more with each treatment. Then, in late 2018, she consulted with a surgeon in Hershey about removing the spots on her lungs. “He said, ‘Once I get these spots off your lungs you’re going to be cancer-free,’ “she recalls. Since she had to be off chemo for eight weeks before the surgery, she had her final treatment in December 2018. In February 2019, the surgeon removed the spots on her right lung, along with her upper lobe and 11 lymph nodes. All tested negative. She’s been cancer-free ever since.
“My mom was very faithful. She would always say, ‘God will get you through this, Karen. You gotta keep your faith.’ And you do,” she says.
Karen credits that faith, along with her doctors, church, family and friends with helping her through her cancer journey. She also credits the support and strength of other cancer patients she’s met along the way, some not as fortunate as she has been.
“I met the most amazing people and made some amazing friends,” she says.
Her biggest piece of advice: Get a colonoscopy.
“Had I not gone for that, who knows. I may not be here,” she says. “My sister-in-law calls me a miracle. I just did what I had to do.”