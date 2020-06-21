Cancer lesson: Trust in God

When Sue Martin looks back on her cancer journey, she sees it as a series of what she calls “God moments,” little occurrences for which she has no other explanation but the hand of God in her life.
The first one was an inner nagging in early 2013 that pushed her to have a small mole on her leg removed, even though her doctor thought it was probably nothing. Surgery revealed melanoma that had spread to her lymph nodes.
“I feel like it was God telling me to push the issue of getting it removed,” she says.
Another moment came at a prayer meeting before anyone but immediate family knew of her diagnosis. First, someone sang the hymn “Be Still I and Know That I Am God,” which includes the words, “I am the Lord that healeth thee.” Then a man came up to her and said, “I feel like God is telling me to pray for you, but I don’t know why.”
Those prayers helped her through a year and a half of treatments, including two surgeries, a month of daily infusions in June 2013 and a year of weekly injections that ended in August 2014. Between her husband, children, friends and church family, someone different accompanied Sue to her infusion treatments every day for four weeks. They also brought food, took care of household chores, and helped the Martins with a previously planned move from their Ephrata farm to their current home in Denver.
“It made me really aware of the importance of family and friends,” says Sue, 56. It also made her more aware of God’s presence.
“I was so sick. I was so weak and so tired,” she says, “but I felt so close to God. God was right there. It was just really special.”
It was also special that her whole family was unexpectedly with her during the most difficult part of her journey, Sue says. While her daughter was already at home, her youngest son was supposed to be on a mission trip to Belize, but it got canceled. Her oldest son, who was teaching in South Carolina, had come home to work that summer, something he had never done before. More God moments, she says.
These days, Sue is cancer free and feeling well, but she is forever changed.
“I learned so much,” she says. “One of the biggest things is trust in God. He knows the outcome and he loves me. … If it’s my time to go, I go to be with him.”
