Caden's Journey: It takes a team

Caden Dudley entered the world via emergency cesarean at 12:24 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2013. But for mom Katrina Izer, the joy of having the first baby of the new year was clouded by overwhelming anxiety, and she asked the honor to go to the next baby.

Before she even laid eyes on her newborn son, she heard one of the nurses calling Hershey Medical Center. Caden was born with a cleft lip and bilateral cleft palate. Even though 1 in 700 children experience these common birth defects, the rural Franklin County hospital hadn’t seen one in two years and wasn’t prepared to properly care for Caden and Katrina.

For example, Katrina had planned on breast-feeding but was unable to because of Caden’s cleft. Building onto Katrina’s anxiety, the hospital didn’t know there are easily available bottles to help Caden and did not have any on hand.

Luckily, a few hours later, a lifeline arrived in the form of a feeding specialist from the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, who brought bottles and a wealth of information.

“She just really calmed everything down,” Katrina says. “I don’t know what I would have done back then had they not come to me. They were a lifesaver in that moment.”

The clinic has been an important part of Caden and Katrina’s lives ever since.

The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic (LCPC) has been an institution in Lancaster city for over 80 years. In 1938, local orthodontist Dr. Herbert Cooper put together a multidisciplinary team of specialists to treat children with cleft palates and other craniofacial conditions.

The clinic is considered the first facility of its kind anywhere, and its team approach has become a worldwide standard of care in the field. LCPC sees 2,500 craniofacial patients like Caden each year from a service area that covers 45 Pennsylvania counties and 10 states.

The clinic has a team of health specialists in 13 areas, including dentistry, plastic surgery, orthodontics, audiology, speech and language pathology, social work, pediatric medicine, oral surgery, and ear, nose and throat specialists. Two ENT surgeons and one oral surgeon, along with three plastic surgeons from Penn State Hershey Medical Center, donate their time.

One of those plastic surgeons, Dr. Donald Mackay, was part of the team that met Katrina and Caden during their first visit to the clinic in 2013.

“We just love him so much,” Katrina says. “I just remember being really upset. I was crying. (Dr. Mackay) said, ‘He’s going to grow up and he’s going to bring all the wrong girls home.’ He just made that joke, and he just told me what to expect. … After that visit, I was better.”

Caden, now 10, had his first surgery at 3 months to correct his cleft lip, a second at 12 months to repair his cleft palate, and a bone graft at age 7. He’s also had three surgeries to insert tubes that assist in draining fluid from the middle ear, a common issue with children who have cleft palates. He still faces an additional major surgery to move his upper jaw around the time he is 16.

Caden and Katrina make the two-hour trip from Franklin County to Lancaster every six months to meet with their team of specialists, including Dr. Mackay, who came to Penn State Hershey Medical Center from South Africa in 1988. At the time, he was already aware LCPC from his years of training in dentistry and surgery in Johannesburg.

“Everybody knew about the Lancaster clinic,” he says. “It was the first multidisciplinary clinic in the world.”

Dr. Mackay feels that being part of that worldwide standard of team care and treating tens of thousands of patients like Caden over the past three decades has been a special experience.

“Everybody has a really important part to play,” he says. “When you’re in a position to take care of kids like that it's an incredible privilege, and for a surgeon, especially. Surgeons mostly see their patients for a very short time period ... When you’re taking care of a kid with a cleft lip and palate you know them, in a lot of cases before they’re born, and you know them right through their late teens. It’s a privilege and a gift to be able to do this.”

Like most nonprofits, LCPC depends on the support of the community to continue providing care. For families like Katrina and Caden, community support has made all the difference.

To those who are just embarking on their cleft palate journey, Katrina would say, “It’s going to be okay. It’s a long journey but the people at the clinic know what they’re doing, and with them, you’re in safe hands.”

Today, LCPC celebrates with Caden and Katrina as the first baby born in his county in 2013.

Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic is now excepting new patients!

