1n 1998, Lancaster City embarked on an ambitious plan to bring economic development downtown at a time when investment interest in the city was waning.

That plan helped revitalize Lancaster, from streetscape improvements to $1.5 billion in investments that included the Lancaster County Convention Center and Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Not willing to rest on its laurels, the city tasked the Lancaster City Alliance in 2014 with developing a new strategy for economic development that would build on that growth.

“When we embarked on creating this plan, the focus had totally changed,” says Marshall Snively, president of Lancaster City Alliance. “It wasn’t about ‘How do you get people to invest in the city?’ It was, ‘How do you do more than maintain the growth but expand on that growth, not only downtown but that we see economic development and growth in the neighborhoods?’ ”

Lancaster City Alliance unveiled Building on Strength, a 15-year strategic plan to do just that, in 2015. Now at its halfway point, the plan is succeeding in making Lancaster city stronger than ever, with an emphasis on four focus areas:

Strategy 1: Traditional economic development

Snively calls this the “bricks and sticks,” or creating an environment where the private sector wants to invest. Among the goals was $1 billion in privately-led investment, 300 new hotel rooms and 2,500 additional residential units.

The plan has already exceeded its capital goal, with $1.3 billion in investments.

“What’s also important about that is the investment that we are seeing is not just focused on downtown, but on areas of the city that have not seen a lot of investment, if any, over the decades,” Snively says.

One example is Plaza Centro on South Duke Street, a project with the Spanish American Civic Association that allowed for businesses already in that corridor to expand and for new businesses, especially those owned by people of color, to open up shop. “Ultimately, through this Strategy, the goal is to see per capita income increase and poverty decrease for City residents, since 2015 the per capita income of City residents climbed from $17,000 to more than $24,000 in 2020, and the poverty rate declined from 29 percent to 20.6 percent,” said Snively.

Strategy 2: Embracing the collaborative economy by cultivating entrepreneurs

One outgrowth of Building on Strength is the Cultivate Lancaster Entrepreneurship Coalition, a collaboration of 25 resource providers that includes a website, cultivatelancaster.com, where entrepreneurs can access the tools they need to grow and thrive – everything from legal and marketing services to human resources and accounting assistance.

Pre-COVID, the coalition held several forums each year, bringing together some 200-300 providers and entrepreneurs to share ideas. Several smaller events are planned this fall, including one for Hispanic business owners and another for women business leaders.

Another direct result of the strategic plan: the development of Southern Market as a food hub, co-working space and headquarters for Assets, a nonprofit that offers support services to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Strategy 3: Marketing the city

If you’re wondering if the word is getting out that Lancaster city is a great place to live, work and invest, look no further than the positive press the city has gotten in recent years, including New York Times stories praising Lancaster’s food scene and the collaborative efforts that have saved the city from decline.

“What small city like us can say we’ve been covered by the New York Times twice, in a positive way?” asks Lancaster City Alliance director of communications Anne Williams.

Snively says the marketing success speaks to the success of the other Building on Strength strategies. And that, in turn, breeds more success.

“The amount of press we’ve gotten has absolutely led to an increase in demand for residential space, increased the amount of businesses looking to locate in the city and people visiting the city,” he says.

Strategy 4: Quality of Life

If you’ve admired the illuminated stained glass and brickwork at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and the updated exterior of Ganse Apothecary at West King and Manor streets, you can thank the facade improvement program, another component of Building on Strength.

The program has made 107 facade improvements since 2019, mainly in the city’s SoWe section.

“That’s given us the ability to transform entire city blocks and get them ready for investment and a place where people can take pride in their community,” Williams says.

While Lancaster City Alliance developed Building on Strength and manages its implementation, it is a community-owned and community-driven plan. More than 30 partner organizations and countless volunteers play a key role in making that plan a success, Snively says.

Now at the halfway point, Lancaster City Alliance, along with its partner organizations, is taking a closer look at the metrics of that success, looking at it through an equity lens, and ensuring that Building on Strength is empowering all city neighborhoods to be a part of their own growth.

With that in mind, Lancaster City Alliance hopes to unveil a recalibrated plan next June with an updated set of goals for the plan’s final 6.5 years.

“I’d say we’re pleasantly surprised that we’ve met many of those goals far before we anticipated,” Snively says. “We really want to take some time and look at how the last 7.5 years have impacted the city.”

Lancaster City Alliance is a non-profit that cultivates partnerships with business, local communities, the arts, education, non-profits and government to ensure Lancaster is a clean, safe and vibrant city for all. For more information visit lancastercityalliance.org

To read more Balance stories, click here.