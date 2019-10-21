Breakfast with Santa at The Nook has been a magical experience for hundreds of children since its start in 2014. This year's Breakfast with Santa will surely be an event you don’t want to miss!
The 2019 Breakfast with Santa will feature a Polar Express theme with delicious breakfast and holiday games! Breakfast includes fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, a “Top Your Own Pancake Bar” (with whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate chips, and fruit), with coffee, juice and hot cocoa to start off your day. Santa will be reading a Christmas story to the children, as well as visit and take photos with them after breakfast. Children will be able to participate in various fun activities, such as, singing Christmas carols, crafts, decorating cookies, and play holiday games! A few of the festive games guests can partake in will be the Jingle Bell Toss, Christmas Memory Matching, Candy Cane Fishing, and the Santa Hat Ring Throw.
The Breakfast with Santa event has made some vast changes since its beginning in 2014. Our Director of Athletic Operations, Staci Chamberlain, stated, “When The Nook opened, we wanted to host an event that revealed to the community we were more than a sports complex. Our Breakfast with Santa events have always been a labor of love. We try to think about every detail to make the event as special as possible for our guests."
In 2014, we held a simple breakfast with a few families. As the years progressed, we have added new themes and activities for guests to enjoy. Director of Youth Programming, Andrea Konas, stated, “We pride ourselves on following the theme, interacting with our guests, and creating new and fun activities for the whole family. We want to make every year special by creating a unique experience for all attendees. Our goal is to really make this something that becomes an annual event for families in the community. Living up to our mission of bringing families together through sports, entertainment, and events.”
The Future of Breakfast with Santa
Each year, the Breakfast with Santa event grows in size. The Youth Programming team is constantly creating new ideas, activities, and themes to bring back families year after year. A past attendee, Laura King, shared her thoughts on the event stating, “My daughters and I loved The Nook’s Breakfast with Santa. We loved all the yummy options that were available for breakfast and enjoyed the fun games, crafts and story time. My girls felt so special when Santa stopped by our table to chat and sing carols with us. Breakfast with Santa will definitely continue to be a holiday tradition for my family”.
Breakfast with Santa is also an exciting event for The Nook staff. Our Sports Manager, Katelyn Miller, stated, “I love seeing the community come together and get into the holiday spirit. Seeing everyone’s excitement for Christmas, children and adults alike, is the best part of the event. A combination of singing carols with Santa, cookie decorating, eating delicious food, and the holiday cheer that attendees and staff all get to experience, makes this event my favorite of the entire year!”
