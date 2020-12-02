In 1887, 20-year-old Phares Bomberger bought a small general store in the village of Elm and planted the roots for a multi-generational business that is still going strong more than 130 years later.
Bomberger’s Store began as a one-stop shop for everything from milk and bread to hammers and nails, and it’s still a one-stop shop today but on a much larger scale, with 64,000 square feet of retail space at 555 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, just three miles from its founding location. Bomberger’s also has a location on route 422, 1 mile east of Annville.
As an ACE Hardware store, Bomberger’s offers glass cutting, screen repair, Larson door sales and installation, key cutting and lock re-keying, propane fills, paint color matching and professional painting services. In addition to those services the Lititz store also offers flooring/countertop/cabinet installation, interior design services, power equipment sales and service/repair, online parts, tool/equipment rentals, The Lititz store is also home to the Elm Tree Café, which offers breakfast, lunch and catering services.
Bomberger’s has a diverse list of specialties, but the company’s No. 1 specialty continues to be customer service, says human resource manager Beckee Fair.
“Whatever the department, division or location, we offer the ultimate shopping experience,” she says. “This is led by a talented group of service-oriented employees who are experts in their area and anxious to help customers with their projects and purchases.”
The dedication of its 129 employees is an outgrowth of the family culture at Bomberger’s, which now has the sixth generation of the Bomberger family working in the store. Current owners are Roy and Evelyn Bomberger, Todd and Beth Bomberger, Richard and Jenny Bomberger, Bob and Dori Resch, DJ and Emily Weaver, and Will and Nicole Rothenberger.
The owners are working managers, who often work side by side with employees on the floor and never ask employees to do something they wouldn’t do themselves, Fair says.
“We are a family-owned business,” Fair says. “It sounds like a cliché, but employees have a genuine care and concern for their coworkers and there’s a family feel in the store.”
Bomberger’s hires employees who have the experience or the desire to serve others, she says, and the owners give managers and employees the freedom and authority to do their jobs. In fact, a number of company innovations, such as a thriving online business that ships tractor and mower parts all over the world, were the brainchild of employees who had an idea and were allowed to run with it, Fair says.
Bomberger’s was a recipient of the 2015 Ethics in Business Award, a program of the Samaritan Counseling Center recognizing Lancaster County organizations that practice the highest standards of business ethics.
That reputation resonates not only with customers but with employees as well, who also appreciate the work environment, benefits, a generous employee discount, a flexible work schedule and no work hours on Sundays, Fair says.
“The feeling people get when they shop here and work here is something that has been instilled throughout the generations,” Fair says. “It’s actually pretty amazing that it has stood the test of time for more than 130 years!”
Bomberger’s is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Lititz, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Annville and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in both locations. For more information, visit bombergers.com.