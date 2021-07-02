Blue light can contribute to poor sleep - here are some tips to get the rest you need

When we were children, we slept like babies. After a day of running and playing, it was easy to fall asleep exhausted and wake up refreshed and ready to do it again. But as we get older the natural and inevitable act of sleeping can become a frustrating challenge. Why is this the case?

One factor in poor sleep patterns is blue light. Blue light can damage your skin, strain your eyes and negatively affect your ability to sleep. Blue light suppresses your body’s melatonin production and thus makes it harder to achieve a deep, relaxing sleep.

Blue light is a natural component of the full light spectrum of sunlight and it helps keep us alert and functional during the day. Light therapy can treat depression because the blue light wavelength elevates mood and boosts energy. But too much blue light at night can overstimulate receptors in our eyes, which then communicate to our brains that it’s party time, not sleep time.

If you have trouble sleeping, follow our blue-light reduction steps and see if some of these simple changes can make a difference in your ability to get to sleep.

Step 1: Do a blue light audit

Make a list of the light sources you encounter in the hour or two before bed and determine which ones are emitting blue light. Common household sources of blue light include fluorescent lights, LED lights, smartphones, TVs, computer screens, tablets, e-readers and video games.

Step 2: Decide which blue light sources you can avoid before bed

Can you turn off the TV at night? End your gaming an hour early? Switch from an e-reader to a printed book? Stop taking your phone to bed? All of these steps will reduce your exposure to blue light in the critical hour or two before you try to fall asleep.

Step 3: Decide which blue light sources you can replace

Incandescent bulbs emit very little blue light. They are much closer to the full light spectrum of sunlight, which includes plenty of red light. Research shows that red light is much less likely to disrupt circadian rhythms, especially if the light intensity is soft rather than glaring bright. Replace fluorescent and LED bulbs with soft-light incandescent bulbs in your bedroom and in other rooms where you spend time before bed.

Step 4: Make sure you get the right light at the right time

While reducing blue light in the bedroom is important, it’s also important to get plenty of sunlight during the day. Exposure to sunlight will reinforce your natural circadian rhythms. Living conditions have changed profoundly since prehistoric times, and the introduction of artificial light has been a huge disrupter of our natural waking and sleeping rhythms. By getting plenty of sunlight during the day, and ensuring your bedroom is quiet and dark at night, you’ll be reminding your brain that nighttime is sleep time.

Step 5: Consult a sleep expert

If the steps above don't make enough of a difference, consider consulting a local sleep expert.

While blue light reduction should help you improve your sleep, it may not be enough. A mattress that is too hard or too soft can cause discomfort that leaves you tossing and turning. A painful hip or back may require special accommodation. Or you may need elevation at night to calm restless legs.

There are so many different types of mattresses that it can be hard to know which one is right for your particular sleep issue. Should you choose memory foam, natural latex, inner spring or a hybrid? Should you choose an adjustable mattress base that can elevate at the head or at the feet? How about a split model that you and your sleep partner can adjust differently on each side of the bed? Gardener’s offers all of these sleep solutions, and you can even test them, with no commitment, in their Dream Room.

The good night’s sleep you need may be as simple as finding the mattress of your dreams.

