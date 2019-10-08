This time of year is rife with horror productions that rely on blood, gore and ghoulish characters to scare audiences out of their seats. But, sometimes, the simplicity of total darkness is more frightening than anything we can see. Such is the premise of “Wait Until Dark,” which opens Oct. 8 in the Fulton Theatre’s fourth-floor Tell Theatre as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series.
The play tells the story of Susan, a young, recently blinded homemaker who lives with her husband in a basement apartment in Greenwich Village. Left home alone, Susan must defend herself against a group of con men who believe there is something of great value hidden in her apartment. Although still adapting to her blindness, Susan realizes she will have the upper hand once the lights go out.
“It’s a cat-and-mouse game,” says director Andrew Kindig. “She’s in tune with things that people with sight don’t always think about.”
When the lights go out, the con men are living in Susan’s world. And the beauty of staging the production in the smaller Tell Theatre is that the audience gets to live in that world, too.
“The intimacy of it is just great,” Kindig says of the theater space. “It’s a completely different environment to (the main stage). We’re creating an environment for you to feel more involved in the show.”
“Wait Until Dark” is perhaps best known by the screen version of Frederick Knott’s 1966 Broadway play, which earned Audrey Hepburn a best actress Oscar nomination in 1968. The Fulton will be staging a 2013 adaptation of the play by Jeffrey Hatcher that turns the clock back even more, setting the action in the 1940s.
While the original version has dangerous bohemians from ’60s counterculture searching for hidden heroin, the new adaptation has a World War II backdrop that gives greater depth to the male characters, Kindig notes. And this time around, the hidden item is something more universally valuable.”
“(Hatcher) took it out of ’60s New York and put it more into a film noir, 1940s suspense world,” Kindig says. “It makes it even more suspenseful than the original.”
Kindig seeks to amplify that suspense with sound and lighting. Rather than using recorded sounds, he plans to manufacture natural sounds during the show, whether it’s shutting a door or breaking glass. As for lighting, that’s another advantage of the Tell Theatre. With only 120 seats, the audience is close to the action, so they are sure to see what Kindig wants them to see.
Of course, what they can’t see is just as important.
“The biggest challenge will be the dark moments. We want to make it as dark as possible,” Kindig says. “All of a sudden it becomes dark. Would you know what door is opening, which drawer just opened, where the footsteps are? It makes you use different senses than sometimes we use as audience members. It puts you in Susan’s shoes. I love that.”
That balance between light and darkness in “Wait Until Dark” is more than simply a plot element to create suspense. It is a metaphor for so much more. Who is bad? Who is good? What does Susan really know about the hidden item? And what might she learn about herself?
“She’s a blind woman, but it’s not about this disadvantage. It’s more about her finding these other strengths,” Kindig says. “There’s this wonderfully underlying tone about finding strength in yourself and the life you’ve been handed.”
“Wait Until Dark” runs through Oct. 27. For tickets, visit https://thefulton.org/.