Better Auctions, Better Service, Just Plain Better.

PCI Auctions East Coast was established over five years ago, with only four part-time employees working in a converted barn. Since then, they have grown into a staff of over 20 full-time employees and have over 20,000 square feet of warehouse space that is constantly filled with equipment.
Their staff is responsible for facilitating removal, remarketing, and sales of 20-30 complete restaurants, businesses, and schools every month. They help major restaurant chains such as Joe’s Crab Shack, Pizza Hut, Subway, Ruby Tuesday, Dunkin’ Donuts, Au Bon Pain, and TGI Fridays to liquidate their equipment.
PCI also donates time and money to community entities and conduct charity auctions for local organizations. They have a passion for supporting local businesses and are always looking for opportunities to help them succeed.
The PCI team assists businesses with startup, as well as helping existing businesses with improvements at an affordable cost. They also help businesses looking to renovate, change locations, or move on to other projects liquidate their existing equipment to put money back into their pockets.
PCI staff is available around the clock to answer questions regarding their business, processes, and any other questions a prospective client or customer may have. They take pride in having consistent production selection and a user-friendly auction process. They pledge that their services and auction process will solve any urgent problem.
They know this is a hard time for everyone, and are here to extend their services to help propel your business, even when the future is unpredictable. They have remained open and follow all CDC guidelines so they can safely help any clients and bidders during this time!
Contact them today at 717-450-7241 to see how they can help you! PCI Auction Group can be reached online at www.pciauctions.com