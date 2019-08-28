PCI Auctions East Coast was established over five years ago, with only four part-time employees working in a converted barn. Since then, we’ve grown into a staff of 20 full-time employees and have over 20,000 square feet of warehouse space that is constantly filled with equipment.
Our staff is responsible for facilitating removal, remarketing, and sales of 8-10 complete restaurants and businesses every week. We help major restaurant chains such as Joe’s Crab Shack, Pizza Hut, Subway, Ruby Tuesday, Dunkin’ Donuts and more recently Au Bon Pain remove and liquidate their equipment.
We donate time and money to community entities, are a donor to the Manheim Chamber of Commerce, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, sponsor local Mini-THONs, and conduct charity auctions for the Lancaster Education Foundation. We have a passion for supporting local businesses and are always looking for opportunities to help them succeed. Our team assists businesses with startup, as well as helping existing businesses with improvements at an affordable cost. We also help businesses looking to renovate, change locations, or move on to other projects liquidate their existing equipment in order to put money back into their pockets.
At PCI we have a large bidder and client base, both local and nationwide, to whom we provide a highly specialized product and service. Our staff is available around the clock to answer questions regarding our business, processes and any other questions a prospective client or customer may have. We pride ourselves in our expertise and ability to provide better service and better auctions than you’ll find elsewhere. If you’re in the market to buy or sell and are looking for the best in quality and customer service, we guarantee that PCI Auctions East Coast is the right choice for you!