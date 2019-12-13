By Karen Triano Golin
Bank of Bird-in-Hand has achieved a great deal since its 2013 charter. As the first start up bank in the country since 2010 and the first in PA in over eleven years, it has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies regionally for three years running. In both 2018 and 2019 depositaccounts.com ranked Bank of Bird-in-in the Top 200 Healthiest Banks, one of only four in PA.
Just how big a mark have they made? Bank of Bird-in-Hand was recently featured at the 7th annual Community Banking in the 21st Century conference as one of two banks selected nationally for the Importance of Community Banking Video series by the FDIC, Federal Reserve Bank and the Conference of State Banking Supervisors. Watch the video by clicking here.
The genesis of Bank of Bird-in-Hand began with Bill O’Brien’s, chief lending officer, awareness that a whole section of the community was underserved. The bank understood the Amish community and wanted to work with them. Today their $30 million in residential mortgage loans are mostly for people who would never have obtained a loan otherwise.
Strategically knowing that we needed to build other branches to service those underserved. We went the way of creating the Mobile Branch to reach those areas until full service locations could be considered in the future. Lori Maley, president and CEO, credits that decision with raising their profile to the national level. The “Gelt Bus” was named in a nod to O’Brien, known in the Amish community as the “Gelt Chappie” or “Money Man”.
While acknowledging that much of their success is due to filling a need, Bank of Bird-in-Hand also credits the very deliberate creation of a culture of happiness. From pancake breakfasts to Hawaiian Shirt or Lumberjack Days, Bank of Bird-in-Hand is a fun place to work. The board and upper management all adhere to the same philosophy that means employees take pride in and want to come to work.
Maley shares that a continuing theme in LNP’s Best Workplaces survey, for which they won second place in the Money Matters category, is that employees feel part of a bigger picture of success and part of a workplace family. Employees and customers are treated with a personal touch. “People are excited to work here and view it as an environment where they can thrive. Our success is due to them. No one person built this bank.”
