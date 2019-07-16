When discussing retirement plans, the conversation that arises is often about relaxing, traveling, volunteering, and pursuing other joyful activities. It’s easy to put off putting a solid plan in place for possible future care needs. And, though it’s only natural that long term care is not on top of your retirement plan list, it’s easy to re-think that and lock in a trusted plan for your and your loved ones’ peace of mind.
1. I’m too young. I’m just not ready yet.
Waiting can limit options and choices. Putting a plan into place for your future care can ease the burden not only financially, but give you and your loved ones peace of mind.
2. I’m healthy. I won’t need future care.
Statistics show that after age 65, an American has more than a 70% chance of needing help with Activities of Daily Living, such as dressing, grooming, transferring, and using the bathroom.
3. Medicare will pay for it.
Neither Medicare nor Medicare Supplements cover long term care. Medicare is designed for short-term acute medical needs. Medicare will pay for skilled medical rehabilitation for a limited period of time after a qualifying 3-night hospital stay. The maximum Medicare will cover for a skilled stay is 100 days.
4. It’s too costly.
Current long-term care costs can exceed $130,000 for one year of service. Planning early with a Lifecare plan will help curb future out-of-pocket expenses. Lifecare is a unique, comprehensive promise that entitles members to short- and long-term care, at no additional cost, for their entire lives.
5. My family will care for me.
You want your spouse to remain a spouse, your child to remain a child, your friend to remain a friend—not become your caretaker.
To avoid confusion in future care planning, many seniors have chosen to join SmartLife VIA Willow Valley. SmartLife is Central PA’s true Life Plan at Home program. Available in Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties, SmartLife is an innovative, membership-based, long-term care plan that gives the security of a continuing care senior living community – but right in your own home.
SmartLife provides Lifecare for people age 60 and older. SmartLife offers the full continuum of lifetime care from independent living to the highest level of skilled nursing care. Your monthly fee is not increased because of the need for an increased level of care, which helps to safeguards your assets. Your personal Lifecare coordinator makes all the arrangements for your care, not a loved one. These arrangements include meals during short-term illness, an emergency response system, and transportation, just to name a few.
Don’t be misled by misconceptions about future care. Find out more about SmartLife and how seniors trust it as a solid, seamless plan for their future. To learn why, call 717-299-5673 or visit SmartLife.org.