Author and historian Erik Larson to visit York as History Center’s 2023 Distinguished Speaker

Erik Larson, historian and author of a half-dozen international bestsellers, will be the York County History Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series special guest for 2023 when he sits down with WITF-FM’s Scott LaMar on Tuesday, April 18, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Larson is a master of narrative nonfiction. His vividly written books have won several awards and been published worldwide. His critically acclaimed book “The Devil in the White City” intertwines the stories of the Chicago 1893 World’s Fair and one of America’s worst serial killers. It remained on the New York Times bestseller lists for more than six years, won an Edgar Award for nonfiction crime writing, was nominated for the National Book Award, and was voted one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years by the New York Public Library.

His other books include “In the Garden of the Beasts,” the story of America’s first ambassador to Nazi Germany; “Dead Wake,” a gripping tale of the last voyage of the Lusitania; and “The Splendid and the Vile,” a fresh examination of Winston Churchill’s first year as prime minister leading Great Britain during The Blitz. He has published nine books with worldwide sales of more than 9 million copies.

Larson’s success and high profile made him appealing to the committee that selects speakers for the events, said Ronald Hershner, longtime chairman of the committee. Hershner also praised the way Larson goes about his writing.

“He does a marvelous job of searching out and utilizing primary resource materials,” Hershner said. “The History Center has one of the finest collections of primary resource material in the region, and Larson’s approach to research and writing fits well with our mission.”

The History Center brings nationally renowned historians to York every three years to support the ongoing operations of the museum. That work includes maintaining seven historic properties and caring for a collection that includes more than 500,000 paper and three-dimensional artifacts, and using those properties and artifacts to share powerful stories that connect York County past and present.

“Events like the Distinguished Speaker Series make up an important part of the support we receive from the community,” said Joan Mummert, president and CEO of the History Center. “Almost 60% of our funding comes from individuals and businesses, our friends and neighbors. We thrive because of their generosity.”

Larson graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied Russian history, language and culture. He also received a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. After a brief stint at the Bucks County Courier Times, Larson became a staff writer for The Wall Street Journal, and later a contributing writer for Time magazine.

Scott LaMar is host and executive producer of “The Spark,” WITF-FM’s local public affairs program. He has also moderated political candidate debates and emceed or hosted numerous local events.

IF YOU GO

What: An Evening with Erik Larson

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18

Where: Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: On sale now through the Appell Center box office at https://tickets.appellcenter.org/9000/9001 or 717-846-1111.