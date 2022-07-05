Attention Small Business Owners: Why you should Start your Exit Planning now!

Successful Business Exits are Rare

1. Only 20% of small businesses are successfully sold, and of that 20%, only 10% sell at the owner’s desired value

2. Only 30% of family-owned businesses survive to the next generation; only 12% then transition to the third generation

Why are Successful Business Exits So Rare?

Most small business owners are ill-prepared to exit their business: 94% lack a post-exit vision that ensures their life continues to have a strong purpose and meaning.

What Does an Effective Exit Plan Look Like?

Exit Planning is NOT:

1. A strategy to use when you decide it is time to sell your business.

2. A long-range plan that has little relevance today if the owner has no immediate desire to exit.

Exit Planning IS:

Formulating and executing a business strategy today that allows business owners to maximize the present and future value of their business and take control of their own destiny. Successful exit plans set short-term measurable goals and improve KPI’s by cultivating a culture of relentless execution.

How can Regal Wealth Advisors help me with my Exit Plan?

Regal Wealth Advisors uses the Exit Planning Institute’s (EPI) business valuation methodology that computes values based on scores in three assessment categories:

1. Business Attractiveness and Readiness

2. Financial Planning Goals

3. Personal Post-Exit Goals

For an exit to ultimately be successful, businesses and business owners must achieve high scores across all three of these categories. A scoring deficiency in any one category will erode business value. Note that two of the three scoring attributes are personal in nature. This may sound illogical, but EPI’s data shows that if an owner is not financially and/or personally ready to exit, the business’s value will suffer. Successfully growing and exiting a business is a personal journey, because above all else, business is personal.

How do I know that Regal Wealth Advisors are qualified to help me with my Exit Planning?

Regal Wealth Advisors use the skills and knowledge of two Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA). They are Mike Zimmerman, President and Founder, and John Packer, Small Business Director. Mike and John are a uniquely equipped team because Mike is also a skilled Financial Planner, and John is a licensed CPA with extensive experience in offering CFO-type consulting services to small businesses.

How do I get started with my Exit Planning?

Whether you are a small business owner looking to exit soon, or you love your work and have no timeline to exit, we believe our exit planning services will help maximize your business value and ensure that whenever you decide to transition to your life’s next act, you will be well positioned to do so. We invite you to contact our office and schedule an appointment to learn more about how exit planning can become an integral part of your life planning.