Atrial fibrillation is a manageable and common heart condition

When doctors listen to the heart, it’s for several important reasons. They are checking its rate, rhythm, and regularity. Hearing the heart skip a beat or feeling as if it’s racing could indicate a rhythm disorder known as Atrial Fibrillation (Afib).

Afib affects 5 to 6 million American adults and occurs when the upper chambers of the heart (atria) beat fast or irregularly. A fluttering heartbeat is not always a sign of Afib, however.

“When the heart doesn’t beat in a regular rhythm, it disrupts its pumping ability and blood flow. As a result, clots can form increasing the risk of stroke or pulmonary embolism,” says Suni P. Patel, MD, cardiologist, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

Often, restoring the sinus rhythm or controlling the rapid heartbeat significantly improves or even normalizes the atria

Patients may not experience any symptoms. But when they do, they include:

• A fast, pounding, irregular heartbeat

• Shortness of breath

• Tiredness

• Dizziness or fainting

• Chest pain

Who is at risk?

Advancing age increases one’s risk, but other health conditions and lifestyle may contribute. They include:

• Coronary artery disease or heart valve disease

• High blood pressure

• Excessive alcohol consumption

• Diabetes

• Lung disease

• Asthma

• Sleep apnea

• Previous heart surgery

• Family history

“Once diagnosed, Afib patients have a higher risk of suffering a stroke. Nearly 20 percent of all strokes are linked to Afib. The good news is several treatment options exist to help manage the condition,” says Dr. Patel.

Treatment and Prevention

Patients living with Afib can lead active lives by adopting lifestyle changes such as exercising, eating a healthy diet, and avoiding weight gain. Limiting alcohol, stress and caffeine are additional measures that reduce the risk of recurrent Afib, while stabilizing blood pressure and sugars.

According to Dr. Patel, “The goal is to reduce the risk of stroke, prevent blood clots, restore the heart’s normal rhythm, and control the heart rate. UPMC offers supportive care in the form of cardiac monitoring; medications such as blood thinners and beta blockers; medical procedures; and surgery.”

For more information about Afib and your heart’s health, visit UPMC.com/CentralPaHeart.