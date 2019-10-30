Arthurs Funk & Sons, Inc.
In 2019, Arthur Funk & Sons, Inc., Construction Services, celebrates its 80th year as a leader in construction. In an era that has seen economic highs and lows, Funk Construction has achieved steady growth and valued, long-lasting client relationships.
“It is amazing how time passes us by, at points too quickly, sometimes too slowly, but the rest just right,” said President Bob Funk, PE, LEED AP. “Our 80th year marks a lot of just right moments, and I am thankful for our customers and employees—both past and present—for making the Funk name synonymous with integrity, quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service.”
Arthur Funk & Sons traces its beginnings to Arthur’s Uncle, Daniel Funk, who started his own construction business in 1892, and was noted for building barns. In 1939, Arthur Funk purchased the company from his uncle and moved it to his own farm. He quickly became well-known for his quality homes and agricultural buildings. Soon Arthur decided to move into larger, more extensive projects.
Arthur’s son, Henry, after graduating from Pennsylvania University with a degree in engineering, joined his father in the family business. By 1953, the father-son team created a formal partnership. The company grew and expanded.
Today, the offices remain on Arthur’s farm, and the family-owned business is operated by the third generation. The company is expanding again, as the offices are being renovated to create more space.
“Our success can be attributed to one crucial ingredient: Our team, which has grown to over 60 dedicated employees,” added Funk. “The project-dedicated office staff includes our Project Managers: Ken and Dave Funk, Scott Yiengst and Jessica Kosoff; and our Project Estimators: Steve Reed, Travis Freed, Nathan Fry, and Jon Belleman. Our field staff are skilled craftsmen and hardworking laborers. Many are longtime employees who inspire and guide ‘the next generation’ joining our team as the Funk culture continues to grow through the decades.”
MORE than just construction, building long-lasting partnerships continues to be a key component to Arthur Funk and Sons’ success. For more information, call 717-273-4122, stop by the offices at 1405 Birch Road, Lebanon, or visit the website at www.funkconstruction.com.