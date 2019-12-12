By Karen Triano Golin
The top goal of Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster is to restore quality of life to patients whose daily lives have been impacted by chronic pain or brain and spinal cord disorders. Their clinical practice focuses on neurosurgery and neurology with a concentration in spinal surgery.
The team works hard every day supporting their patients and each other. The professional and personal care Argires Marotti provides for every employee extends even to needs that may occur on weekends. It’s one of the reasons for Argires Marotti’s low employee turnover and their second place award in the Healthcare category of LNP’s Best Workplaces survey.
The closeness of staff members can be seen in regular lunches and get-togethers. Argires Marotti has provided Thanksgiving turkeys and hosted Christmas parties for employees, and has organized fun, in-house charity events to raise money for local non-profits. Each activity contributes to the family environment in the office and overall staff happiness.
Argires Marotti recently welcomed a third neurosurgeon, Dr. Falowski, who is a nationally recognized physician with deep expertise in spinal cord stimulation. Dr. Falowski has established a new UPMC Lititz program for deep brain stimulation.
Because Argires Marotti is an independently owned practice, patients are able to be seen quickly. Outpatient treatments at the ambulatory surgery center further reduce wait times for procedures.
The team at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster can help you determine the best treatment to address the most complex disorders, using the most minimally invasive procedures possible.
