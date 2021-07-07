Are you prepared for the long road ahead in retirement?

To this day, Netcong continues a century-old tradition known as the Feast of St. Cesario - an annual community celebration that begins with a Mass and parade in the morning and continues into the night with a carnival and fireworks.

While Pete has called Lancaster County home for the past 24 years, he still has that same sense of family and community as a husband, father of three sons, and executive vice president with Janney Montgomery Scott.

Growing up, Pete had two career ambitions: professional baseball player or financial advisor.

“I was enamored with the fast pace of the stock market,” he says. “The ticker on the bottom of the TV screen always fascinated me.”

While he’s maintained his love of baseball as a Little League coach to his sons, he’s turned his passion for the financial world into a lifelong career. After earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from Albright College, Pete began his career with Janney in 1997, building a client base by making cold calls from a phone book.

Today, 95% of his practice comes through referrals from clients who appreciate the relationships he builds and his years of navigating ever-changing markets.

Costanzo Wealth Management offers comprehensive financial planning for about 300 high-net-worth households, and Pete treats every client with the personal touch and sense of family he learned growing up.

“We are very relationship-based. We get to know every client, their situation, their goals and needs and risk tolerance,” he says. “We’re the first phone call when something good happens or a crisis. I take pride in almost being part of the family.”

Clients rely on Costanzo Wealth Management through every stage of life, from managing investments and funding education to retirement and estate planning to ensure that family wealth stays on track for current and future generations. Pete holds designations as a Certified Financial Planner, Accredited Asset Management Specialist, Accredited Wealth Management Advisor and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

His team also includes account executive Laura Pontz and registered private client associate Laura (LJ) Jacobs.

“We have three sets of eyeballs overseeing and looking out for clients,” Pete says. “We are always here and always accessible.”

In addition to the individual attention they give each of their clients, Pete and his team also host events to bring the whole client family together, including a wine dinner every September, a day at the Lancaster Barnstormers and a golf outing. They are also planning an upcoming cooking class.

In the community, Pete is active as a baseball coach, having passed on his love of the game to his sons, ages 12, 8 and 5. He also serves on the Manheim Township Baseball and Softball Association board of directors, the board of Aaron’s Acres and as vice president of the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society - a nod to his heritage and the close-knit upbringing of his childhood.

Looking back, Pete can say that those dreams of his youth have come true, even more so because he combines the fast pace of wealth management with deep and meaningful client relationships.

“I’m 100% doing what I wanted to do,” he says. “It’s probably better than I could have imagined. You get to know families. You get to know their kids and grandkids. I feel like I’m talking to my friends on the phone all day long.”

At Costanzo Wealth Management, we pride ourselves in making your needs and goals, our own. We don't simply work for you. We work with you to understand who you are as an individual and as an investor. Visit our site or call 800-548-2104