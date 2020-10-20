Are you in the right retirement plan?

When opening a retirement savings account, you’re typically presented with the option of choosing between a traditional or Roth IRA. While you may have chosen a traditional IRA for the initial tax savings, it’s possible that converting your funds to a Roth IRA, which is known as a Roth conversion, could improve your financial situation and cash flow in retirement. Should you consider taking advantage of this opportunity, or are you better off sticking to your current savings strategy? Here is an overview of what a Roth conversion is, the benefits of a Roth conversion and what factors to consider before making a change.
What Is a Roth Conversion?
A Roth conversion refers to the act of converting a traditional IRA account into a Roth IRA account. A traditional IRA account is created using pre-tax dollars, meaning the distributions you take from a traditional IRA account in retirement is taxable income. A Roth IRA is created using after-tax dollars, meaning the distributions you take from a Roth IRA account in retirement is tax-free because tax has already been paid.
A Roth IRA can be an appealing option for some because it does not include a required minimum distribution age. This means that you can continue to save and grow tax-free dollars for the remainder of your life.
Considerations to Make Before Doing a Roth Conversion
While a Roth conversion could be a great option for some, it could be a costly mistake for others. Here are four important considerations to take into account when deciding whether or not it’s best to convert your traditional IRA into a Roth account.
-Your timeline to retirement
-Tax obligations
-Your future tax bracket
-How much to convert and when
If you’re currently invested in a traditional IRA and have questions about your own retirement plan, we can help. Contact our team at Regal Wealth for a consultation to discuss the best path to reaching your own retirement goals.
REGAL WEALTH ADVISORS
90 COCALICO CREEK RD | STEVENS, PA 17578 | 717-838-3178
1990 Main St. suite 750 | sarasota, fl 34236 | 941-263-2503
Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC), Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through J. W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Regal Wealth Advisors and JWC/JWCA are unaffiliated entities.