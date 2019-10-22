Some of Soraya Aguilar Balshi’s earliest memories of growing up in the Andalusia region of southern Spain are of harvesting olives from the trees in her parents’ grove. Along with the women of the family, she would cure them, adding oranges, thyme and other seasonings, so the family would have cured table olives for the rest of the year. However, not all olives ended up on the family table. Others went to the mill where the Aguilars have produced olive oil for generations.
Although Soraya left the family’s olive groves in the 1990s to study in the United States, she never forgot her roots. She eventually met and married her husband, Tim Balshi, and together they began exporting the family’s olive oil to some of the finest retailers and restaurants in the U.S.
In 2009, Tim and Soraya founded Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom to share their passion for fresh super premium extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) while educating the public about its health and culinary benefits. Seasons has retail storefronts at 36 W. King St. in Lancaster, as well as Bethlehem, Annapolis, Md., and Morristown, N.J.
Today, the family mill in Spain, Almazara Andres Aguilar, is one of the most awarded olive oil companies in the world, winning gold medals in international competitions in both New York and Los Angeles. Customers include top Manhattan restaurants like Carbone, Santina and Dirty French; the new John-Georges in Philadelphia. Local restaurants include LUCA, Citronnelle and Horse Inn in Lancaster among others.
“We have incredibly high-quality extra virgin olive oil and vinegar products that our customers absolutely love,” Tim says.
The key to that high quality is perfect harvest timing, along with a host of other factors that make olive oil production a complicated and challenging process – far beyond merely crushing the olives and extracting their oil.
Olives are stone fruits, similar to peaches or plums. It is also the only stone fruit that produces an oil. Crushing olives early results in a high-aroma, fruity oil with higher levels of the beneficial antioxidants naturally found in fresh EVOO. To get the highest quality extra virgin olive oil, the olives must be harvested early in ripeness and milled within 6 hours at just the right temperature. To that end, Almazara Andres Aguilar employs the world’s top agronomist to monitor its trees, right down to using an infrared laser to measure fruit temperature before crushing. “Marino is the Michael Jordan of high-quality olive oil,” Tim says.
Producing the highest quality olive oil not only requires greener fruit but much more of it, since green ripe olives contain less juice and more water content. It takes 12 kilos or 25 pounds of olives to make just one liter of Seasons EVOO, compared to eight pounds of overripe olives to produce a standard bulk EVOO. In many cases, over-ripe EVOO oil will last no more than six to nine months, while Seasons Olive Oil holds up for
18-24 months.
Almazara Andres Aguilar crushes olives from the region of Jaen and Cordoba, creating an assortment of distinct flavors. Seasons also imports from top mills in Italy to Argentina – that you’ll discover when you step into their King Street tasting room. October marks the beginning of early harvest in Europe and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. The Southern Hemisphere crush begins in April. EVOO from different regions are never mixed, so each oil always has its own unique individuality, Soraya notes. Every EVOO at Seasons includes a card detailing the location and date of harvest, along with extensive product quality certifications. Seasons also carries flavor-infused oils, always with super premium extra virgin olive oil as the base. To learn more, visit Seasons’ downtown Lancaster tasting room, where manager Alexis Herr holds regular Wednesday demonstrations, First Friday events, and Sunday brunch and learn events – all geared toward incorporating this original superfood into your diet. Join Seasons on Nov. 10 to experience their annual Open House pre-holiday kickoff event with food pairings, special offers and a great selection of food gifts for friends, family and co-workers.
“Our EVOO is an affordable everyday luxury possessing a fresh, exceptional flavor and aroma in addition to its unbelievable health benefits,” Tim says. “It is food as medicine.”
For more information about Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom, visit their website at https://seasonstaproom.com/locations/lancaster-pa/.