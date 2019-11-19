Do you have a heat pump or air conditioning unit that was installed prior to 2010? If so, you could be impacted by the latest EPA ban of R-22 refrigerant. Starting on January 1, 2020, R-22 refrigerant will be banned from production in the United States. If you’re a homeowner that has an old HVAC unit that requires R-22 refrigerant, it’s important to know that making repairs to your HVAC unit will now be significantly more expensive with the dwindling supply and will eventually be impossible to fix.
If your system needs service from this point on, it is highly recommended you consider full replacement as opposed to spending more money on an obsolete system.
What is R-22?
R-22 refrigerant, commonly referred to as “freon,” is the chemical that is used to cool the air in your home. If your HVAC unit was installed prior to 2010, then your system is likely using R-22 to cool your air.
What's So Bad About R-22?
R-22 is being phased out due to its harmful effects on the environment, one of which has been proven to harm the ozone layer. Newer systems are using a coolant called R-410A which doesn't contain the damaging chemicals of R-22.
Next Steps for You
If you are concerned about your older R-22 system and would like to get a head start on replacing your HVAC unit, we are offering our customers a free consultation where we will come out to evaluate your system and provide you with a replacement cost. We can check your current unit to ensure it is running properly or advise you on the best options for replacing your unit moving forward.