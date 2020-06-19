Amazing attitude fuels cancer journey

In July 2015, Leavitt and Bette Keener hopped on their motorcycle and headed for San Diego, with a plan to travel down the East Coast and across the Southern states. But there was one important stop they made along the way: a visit to a coffin-maker in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who specialized in traditional six-sided coffins.
The Keeners, Orthodox Christians, purchased two coffins on that trip.
Two months later, Leavitt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. “At that time, I thought two months at the most,” Bette recalls. “I cried myself to sleep every night.”
Nearly five years later, Leavitt, 78, still occasionally rides the motorcycle parked on the ground floor of his two-story garage in Rohrerstown. As for the coffin: It stands against the wall of his man cave on the second-floor, among his classical music collection and icons of his patron saint, St. George the Dragonslayer.
Cancer is the dragon Leavitt Keener remarkably continues to fight. “I’m an outlier,” he says. “I’m way beyond the normal protocol.”
But the road to 2020 has not been without its bumps. Doctors performed Whipple surgery in October 2015 to remove the tumor from his pancreas. Two months later, he survived a widow-maker heart attack. Then came six months of chemotherapy for the first half of 2016. When a July 2017 PET scan revealed cancer on his liver, Leavitt embarked on two more years of chemo every two or three weeks. Finally, last September, he needed a break.
In January, however, his tumor markers were up again and a new PET scan revealed a dark spot on his liver. He’s back to receiving chemo every two weeks, and although his most recent scan was clear save for the shrinking dark spot, he will likely need to maintain that bi-weekly regimen, which has left him weak and with neuropathy in his feet, fingers and mouth.
Although he recently retired from a 55-year career tuning pianos that once also included a retail piano store, Leavitt remains active. He enjoys woodworking and listening to his collection of LPs. And, of course, there’s that motorcycle in the garage, too.
“I do not lack for things to keep me occupied,” he says. “Life is too short.”
Bette has one word for her husband: “Amazing.”
For Leavitt, it has more to do with faith, good medical care and a positive attitude.
“I’m fortunate in that I’ve never had significant pain,” he says. “I go to bed and sleep like a rock. I have no anxiety. … I’ve been totally at peace.”
